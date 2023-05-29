Dubai: If your driving licence in Dubai is due for renewal, all you need to know is head to the nearest optical shop which conducts eye tests for Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) driving licences. Once your eye test is complete, you can apply for the renewal of your driving licence on your phone and even have the physical card delivered to your home.

Have your online accounts in order

Before you begin, it is advisable to ensure that your online accounts are in order. To complete this process quickly and easily, you will need to have a UAE Pass account as well as an RTA account. Both these accounts can be set up on your smartphone.

Setting up a UAE Pass account takes only a few minutes, and you can complete the process by following our guide here.

How to register your account with RTA online If you do not have an existing online account with RTA, you can set it up easily by following these steps:

• Download the app from the Apple App Store.

• Next, open the app and tap on the ‘Login/Register’ button on the homepage. Log in with the UAE Pass.

• If your UAE Pass and RTA account are not linked, you will receive a pop-up notification to link your UAE Pass and RTA account. If you do not have an RTA account tap ‘Register’.

• Your details such as full name, email address, nationality and mobile will be entered automatically by UAE Pass, all you have to do is verify the details and create a username and password.

• Next, enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your mobile number via SMS.

Once you have both these accounts set up, you can start the renewal process.

Step 1: Get your eye test done

Head to an optician near you who conducts eye tests for RTA driving licence renewal. You can often spot the information clearly displayed on the shop’s entrance, promoting the service provided by them.

Remember to keep the following documents with you:

- Original UAE driving licence

- Original Emirates ID

If you do not have the original documents with you, you may check with the shop if they accept digital versions of both these documents. To find out how you can add a digital driving licence to your Apple Wallet, click here and to find out how you can access the digital version of your Emirates ID, click here.

Cost: Approximately Dh140, but this may vary slightly, based on the service provider.

As soon as you pay for your eye test, the optical specialist will update the RTA system with your test result. You will then receive an SMS on your registered mobile number, informing you that the eye test has been uploaded and you can now proceed to renew your licence.

Step 2: Apply for your licence renewal online through RTA Dubai app

1. Open the app and click on ‘apply for renewing a driving licence’. You will see the following details related to your traffic file:

- Licence number

- Issue date

- Traffic code number

- Your date of birth

Tap on ‘next’.

2. You will then be given a summary of whether or not you have any black points on your licence and the results of your eye tet. Tap on ‘next’.

3. Select a deliver method:

- Kiosk – the app will give you a map with kiosk centre locations.

- Collection – the app will provide you with locations from which you can collect your driving licence.

- Courier – you will be asked to provide your address details if you choose this option.

- eDocument – you will be asked to provide your email address and phone number.

4. Pay the fees – you will be given the total cost of the service.

- Renewing a driving licence for more than one year – Dh300.

- Knowledge and Innovation fee – Dh20.

- Courier charges, if applicable.

You can make the payment through Apple Pay, your DubaiNow account or with a credit or debit card.

Step 3: Receive your driving licence