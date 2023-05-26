Dubai: Forgot to carry your driver’s licence? You can now add it to your phone, according to an announcement made by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday, May 25.

According to RTA, the new service is only available for iPhone (iOS) users only. Motorists can save it to their 'Apple Wallet' via the ‘RTA Dubai’ mobile application.

Here’s how to do it.

How to add your Dubai driver's licence on your phone:

To access your driver’s licence, you must make sure you have the latest update of the RTA Dubai app.

Step 1: Register an online account with RTA

• Download the app from the Apple App Store.

• Next, open the app and tap on the ‘Login/Register’ button on the homepage. Log in with the UAE Pass.

• If your UAE Pass and RTA account are not linked, you will receive a pop-up notification to link your UAE Pass and RTA account. If you do not have an RTA account tap ‘Register’.

• Your details such as full name, email address, nationality and mobile will be entered automatically by UAE Pass, all you have to do is verify the details and create a username and password.

• Next, enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your mobile number via SMS.



Once that’s done, you can now use the service.

Step 2: Access your digital driver's licence card

• At the bottom of your mobile screen, tap on ‘My Docs’ on the menu tab.

• When you access ‘My Docs’, you will be asked to link your Traffic Code (TC) number. Enter your TC number and licence issue date. You do not need to do this if your UAE Pass and RTA account are linked.

• Open the ‘My Licence’ tab, where you will find your driver’s licence.

• Next, under the card, tap the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ option. The app will then show you a digital version of the licence, which will look like a more horizontal version of the physical driver’s licence. All the information contained on both sides of your physical driver’s licence will be available on the digital version. Tap on ‘Add’.

• The card will then be automatically saved to your Apple Wallet.

You can use the same section to also add your vehicle registration card to your Apple Wallet. Once this is done, the driving licence and registration card will be available offline.

How to access the driving licence, registration card offline