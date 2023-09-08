Dubai: When driving, don’t change lanes without following some basic rules. Dubai Police’s official social media accounts have raised awareness on the steps you need to take when you are changing lanes as a motorist.
In a video posted on its official account on X, formerly Twitter, on September 8, Dubai Police said that following traffic guidelines ensures that you safeguard your own safety and that of fellow road users, allowing you to change lanes securely.
Five rules to follow when changing lanes
- Makes sure the path is clear before changing lanes.
- Maintain visibility before changing lanes.
- Be sure to use the indicator before moving from one lane to another.
- Change your lanes gradually, not suddenly.
- Maintain speed while changing lanes.
Here are some additional tips shared by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in its light motor leaner’s handbook:
1. Plan ahead when you want to change lanes or overtake.
2. Check the position of vehicles ahead, behind and to your sides.
3. Do a head check - A head check means looking over your shoulder to see things through the rear side windows. It is essential that you do not take your eyes off the road ahead for more than a second, and that you do not swerve the vehicle as you turn your head.
4. Be aware that the driver in the vehicle in front of you may signal to change lanes at the same time. In this case, you should wait until the driver in front completes his move to another lane.
The fines for sudden swerving
As per Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control, the penalty for sudden swerving is Dh1,000 in fine and four black points.
Failure to use the indicator when changing the vehicle direction or making turns, can lead to a fine of Dh400, while driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardises the driver or others’ lives or their safety or security can lead to a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and the vehicle being confiscated for 60 days.