Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has introduced 39 updated policies for private schools alongside 27 new policies for empower Early Education Institutions (EEIs), effective from the 2024/25 academic year.

The policies “foster consistency, ensure accountability, and help maintain a safe learning environment”, ADEK said. They result from collaboration with over 400 key stakeholders, including government entities, private schools, and EEIs.

The policies will also be accessible to the public, including parents, via www.adek.gov.ae.

Key pillars

The 39 updated policies for private schools are categorised into key pillars: 14 under Governance and Operations; 11 under Teaching and Learning; and 14 under Health, Safety, and Wellbeing. Similarly, the 27 new policies for EEIs are structured into 7 under Governance and Operations; 8 under Learning Program and Practice; and 12 under Health, Safety, and Wellbeing.

ADEK chairperson Sara Musallam said: “This comprehensive set of policies is fundamental to Abu Dhabi and UAE’s vision for education. By setting clear, research-based regulatory requirements, we create a path for continuous improvement across our private schools and EEIs, ensuring our students are prepared to contribute to a globally competitive society. The policies also ensure equity and consistency in the quality of education, providing transparency and accountability for educators while enhancing the overall education experience for students and parents.”

Compliance visits

To ensure accountability, ADEK will conduct compliance visits and gather feedback from private schools and EEIs. Full compliance of most of these policies is expected by the next academic year. In support of this, ADEK has launched a compliance programme, which began in the current academic year, initially prioritising three key policies: The Staff Eligibility Policy, the Career and University Guidance Policy, and the Physical Education and School Sports Policy, ensuring alignment with the highest standards of educational quality and safety.

Policy updates

The updated 39 private school policies create a comprehensive framework that enable effective operations and enhances student learning and wellbeing. Key updates include the Career and University Guidance Policy, which guarantees students a smooth transition to higher education.

Additionally, updates on the Inclusion Policy aligns with the new ALN module on eSIS, providing more flexibility in appointing Heads of Inclusion and Inclusion Teachers. It also introduces support for assistive technology, allowing schools to apply for funds to ensure students have access to essential learning tools.

Other policies, such as the In-school Specialist Services, Student Mental Health, Safeguarding, and Student Behavior, are designed to guide schools in identifying students’ unique needs and adapting interventions to support their wellbeing. Additionally, the Parent Engagement, Cultural Consideration, and Sustainability Policies enhance school practices and support a well-rounded educational environment.

EEI policies

New EEI policies include the Food and Nutrition Policy, which emphasises the importance of providing safe, nutritious meals while incorporating cultural elements such as Emirati cuisine and promoting table manners. Additionally, the Personal Care Policy focuses on preserving children’s self-respect by ensuring privacy during personal care and leveraging these interactions to support personal and emotional development.