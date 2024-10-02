What is Dubai’s Education Strategy 2023?

The Education Strategy 2033 is designed to transform the education system to ensure high-quality education for all. The strategy aims to build a system that enables Dubai to realise its aspirations, enhances capacity building, and delivers a higher standard of quality.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Our strategy for a world-leading education system will foster lifelong learning and equip the next generation of national leaders, grounded in Emirati values and identity, to shape the future.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) has always championed the values of quality education and dedicated zones for academic, university, and knowledge institutions. Now, Dubai is designing its next decade, and we are building an education system based on the principle of lifelong learning—a system that can adapt to change and nurtures national talents. It will be a future-focused education system that involves both teachers and learners in a continuous journey of creativity and growth.”

Sheikh Hamdan added: “Today, we approved the Education Strategy 2033 under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, targeting a significant shift in our education system. Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai has developed a unique, pioneering global model, and we are now building a more advanced education system in line with this model. This strategy is an investment in Dubai’s future, empowering the next generation with essential skills. We have directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority [KHDA] to place students at the heart of the new system to equip them with skills to lead and shape the future.”