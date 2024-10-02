Dubai: A world-class education system, where everyone, regardless of who they are or where they come from, can find a place to learn and grow. This is the vision of Dubai’s Education Strategy 2033, which aims to make it one of the top 10 cities in the world when it comes to education.
On Tuesday, October 1, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved a series of new plans aimed at boosting Dubai’s leadership in several sectors over the next decade, including the education sector.
In a special session with the media on Wednesday, October 2, Aisha Meeran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) laid out the education strategy for the next decade for Dubai.
Speaking to members of the press, Aisha elaborated on how the strategy aims to set an example for an education system that is suitable for everyone inclusive of all levels.
“Since 2007, private schools have increased from 136 to over 220, and the number of children in private education doubled in size. The main aim of the strategy is to enhance the Arabic language, children are not strong in Arabic, so this is to enhance their proficiency in the Arabic language. An international Dubai university is an aim as well, which will be well-known in the world. Instead of going to study abroad, students will have the same level of education in Dubai and it will encourage international students to come to the international Dubai university,” she said.
5 main aims for the programme focusing on UAE nationals
Aisha also highlighted five major aims for the strategy, specifically for UAE nationals:
• High quality, inclusive of education, suitable for everyone, regardless of religion, class, or financial ability.
• Educating families about the system and asking for their support for the system of education.
• A world-class education system, with the best schools and universities in the world.
• Encouraging creative/innovative zones – “Education is evolving with new tech such as Artificial Intelligence and the goal is to stay up to date,” Aisha said.
• Educating families about certain healthy early habits such as reading, good nutrition.
An environment of life-long learning
The strategy aims to create a world-class education system, right from the early stages of nurseries and kindergarten, to enable early detection signs of learning challenges as well as early detection of talent.
“We want to give them life lessons and soft skills, not just academic knowledge. At an early age, we want to educate students about the work-life balance and the difference between public and private work. Alternative options to university will also be made available, if the student does not necessarily want to go to university or if the student wants to work at an early age,” Aisha added.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “Our strategy for a world-leading education system will foster lifelong learning and equip the next generation of national leaders, grounded in Emirati values and identity, to shape the future.
“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) has always championed the values of quality education and dedicated zones for academic, university, and knowledge institutions. Now, Dubai is designing its next decade, and we are building an education system based on the principle of lifelong learning—a system that can adapt to change and nurtures national talents. It will be a future-focused education system that involves both teachers and learners in a continuous journey of creativity and growth.”
Sheikh Hamdan added: “Today, we approved the Education Strategy 2033 under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, targeting a significant shift in our education system. Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai has developed a unique, pioneering global model, and we are now building a more advanced education system in line with this model. This strategy is an investment in Dubai’s future, empowering the next generation with essential skills. We have directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority [KHDA] to place students at the heart of the new system to equip them with skills to lead and shape the future.”