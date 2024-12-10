Dubai: As temperatures in the UAE drop, many families are taking advantage of the winter season by organising barbecues and picnics at local parks, lakes, and beaches. However, before lighting the grill, it is important to be aware of the regulations to avoid penalties for barbecuing in unauthorised areas.

Each emirate has its own regulations, but across the UAE, public parks typically offer designated barbecue zones. Using these areas is not just a legal requirement, it is also essential for ensuring safety, maintaining cleanliness, and protecting the environment and local wildlife. So, pack your picnic basket and head outdoors, but remember to follow the guidelines to keep these shared spaces enjoyable for everyone.

Barbecuing in public parks: Rules, fines, and tips in the UAE

Barbecuing in non-designated areas – Dh500 fine

When planning your barbecue, pay close attention to the signs in public parks. Municipalities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah have designated specific areas where barbecuing and grilling are permitted. Violating this rule by barbecuing in non-designated areas can result in a fine of Dh500.

Littering in public parks – Dh500 fine

Leaving waste behind not only harms the environment but also attracts penalties. Always ensure you dispose of your rubbish in the bins provided at public parks, beaches, and lakes. This simple act goes a long way in preserving the beauty and cleanliness of public spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Improper waste disposal – Dh1,000 fine

In Dubai, if you are in a public place, like a park or beach, remember that disposing of waste in places other than those designated for waste disposal may result in a fine of Dh1,000, in accordance with the Emirate’s Executive Council Resolution No. (14) of 2015.

Tips for disposing of charcoal safely

One of the most common types of waste found in public parks is charcoal ash. Improper disposal of this, whether in non-designated areas or left exposed, poses a fire hazard and contributes to environmental pollution. For this reason, it is crucial to dispose of charcoal waste correctly. To avoid penalties and help protect public parks, follow these steps after your barbecue:

• Cool down the charcoal with water once you are done.

• Wait until the charcoal is completely cool.

• Place the cooled charcoal in a separate trash bag, seal it tightly, and dispose of it in the designated waste area.

Camping and barbecuing in protected areas – Dh5,000 Fine

Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) strictly prohibits entry into its nature reserves and protected areas without permission. Barbecuing or camping in these areas without authorisation carries a fine of Dh5,000. These regulations are enforced to safeguard the delicate ecosystems within the reserves.

Key points to remember

When you do plan on going for a barbecue trip, keep in mind the following rules: