When do I need a permit?

The winter camping season often starts from late October all the way up to April and according to Dubai Municipality, while weekend campers do not require prior permission to pitch tents in the desert, there are certain rules and permit requirements when it comes to long-term camping trips. Those who go camping for longer durations are required to pay a fee and obtain permission, the details for which you can find here.

Where can you camp overnight?

One of the easiest way to find a spot to set up a camp that is closer to the main highways, as it is easier to access facilities and reach for help when needed. Going deep into the desert should only be done if you are trained in desert driving. Some popular places for overnight camps are:

1. Al Qudra Lakes

2. Wadi Shawka, Ras Al Khaimah

3. Suhaila Lake, Hatta

4. Al Jurouf, Fujairah

5. Al Wathba Lake Camp, Abu Dhabi

As reported by Gulf News earlier, your camp site should not be in low areas such as stream valleys, or next to a cliff, and the tent site should also not be set up at the base of a cliff.

Tents should be set up far away from cooking stations or where wood is burned, and be a safe distance from fuel depots, fuel storage tanks, generators and electricity poles.

The guidelines also state that tents should be in high areas far enough from water tide levels.

Campers are also advised to avoid mud floors which may be infested with scorpions, ants and other insects. Use flat lands that are free of stones and potholes to avoid creating a moist environment in the tent. The guidelines further stress avoiding shallow or semi-marsh areas in which water may appear as a result of a rise in sea-level.