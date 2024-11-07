The UAE's deserts

The sands, terrain, wildlife and eco-system change frequently, and it is important to understand the topography of the terrain in the country if you wish to venture out.

Over time, desert drivers learn to understand what the colour of the sand, the shape of the dunes and the presence or absence of vegetation means.

These are some of the deserts in the UAE:

The Empty Quarter

‘Rub Al Khali’ in Arabic, this desert lies in the south-western portion of the UAE, within the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Khatim Desert

This is another desert in the western part of the country, located between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The Gulf of Oman Desert

This desert spans the northeastern coast and Fujairah.

Hajar Mountains

The mountains in the eastern part of the UAE offer rocky desert terrain in Fujairah

Protected areas UAE authorities have also designated several desert areas as protected areas. A protected area is a clearly defined geographical space. which is managed to ensure long-term sustainability. This means that certain activities that could damage these environments could be restricted to preserve the eco-system of the area.

The following deserts are listed as protected areas in the UAE:

Dubai

• Al Marmoom Reserve

• Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve



Fujairah:

• Wadi Wurayah



Sharjah:

• Mleiha

• Al Hafeya

• Wadi al Helo



Abu Dhabi:

• Al Tawi

• Barqa Al Suqoor

• Badaa Hazza

• Al Houbara

• Yaw Al Dibsa

• Al Ghada

• Arabian Oryx Protected Area Qasar Al Sarab

• Al Ramlah

• Al Dilfaweya

• Al Bida’a

Dune-bashing hot spots

In 2016, a detailed Gulf News report highlighted five favourite spots for dune-bashing enthusiasts in the UAE.

1. BADAYER

Drive time (from Dubai) – 45 minutes

Location – Hatta/Oman highway (E44), Sharjah

Badayer is called 'the Big Red' because of the red colour of the sand, which reportedly changes colour from yellow to red as the day passes on.

2. FOSSIL ROCK

Drive time (from Dubai) – 50 minutes

Location – Sharjah/Kalba road, Sharjah

Fossil Rock is another popular spot. Also called Jebel Maleihah, this isnt just a dune-bashing favourite, as the name suggests, you can also spot fossils that date back to approximately 60 million years. This is a cultural spot with many other educational activities also available.

3. AL FAYA DESERT

Drive time (from Dubai): 50 minutes

Location: Sharjah/Al Malaiha road (E55)

The desert dunes here are ruby coloured and it has one of the biggest dunes to ride down from, known as 'Big Fall'.

4. SWEIHAN

Drive time (from Dubai): 1 hour 15 minutes

Location: Abu Dhabi/Sweihan/Al Hayer road, Abu Dhabi

Sweihan or ‘Little Liwa’ is located in Abu Dhabi. It is on the border of three cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain. It's called Little Liwa since it is the practising ground for Liwa enthusiast. Sweihan is different from other deserts and is only advised for experienced drivers, due to its big dunes and soft sands.

5. LIWA DESERT

Drive time (from Dubai): 3 hours or more

Location: Rub Al Khali, Abu Dhabi

Also known as ‘The Empty Quarter’, this is where only the very experienced dune-bashers go.

Driving tips

If you are planning to go into the desert, the first thing to remember is that if you have not received any training in desert driving, it is best to steer clear of any dune bashing.

Maneouvering the desert terrain requires a lot of skill, and driving institutes in the UAE offer special desert driving courses as well.

Here are some of the driving institutes in the UAE.

Alternatively, if you have a four-wheel drive, you can look up off-roading groups in the UAE on different social media platforms, that allow newbies to enter the groups and help them learn the ropes of desert driving.

Desert driving in Sharjah

Sharjah has implemented restrictions on desert driving by individuals. Unless you have a desert driving permit, you are not allowed to drive in the desert within the emirate of Shariah.

You can, however, travel through Sharjah's dunes along with a desert safari company

Vehicle check

It is important to make sure your car is well-maintained as the desert sands will test your vehicle to its limits.

Here are some tips that you should follow when driving in the desert:

Check your vehicle before starting the trip. It has to be in good mechanical condition. Pay special attention to the tyres - any bulges, cuts or patches that are worn-down can lead to an emergency in the middle of the desert. Make sure you have the right tyre pressure - generally about 15 to 18 psi depending on your vehicle type. You would need to deflate tyres before you switch from road to sand.

Supplies to keep

Pressure gauge First Aid kit (antiseptic, disinfectant, insect repellant spray, if you plan to camp) Car-recovery equipment like a towing rope and shovel

Don Rex C. Gabriel, an IT professional, who is an off-roading enthusiast and a marshal with an off-roading group in Dubai, shared some basic tips that people should remember, when venturing into the desert:

1. Don’t go alone – “Desert camping is not a solo activity for beginners. If they want to go to a desert which is accessible to everyone, they can go to open spaces like Al Qudra where there is civilisation nearby. Going into the desert, where there are sand dunes, is not advisable,” he said. He added that even if you have some experience with off-roading, it is always advisable to go with at least one or two more cars, to ensure you can get your car out if it gets stuck.

2. Don’t underestimate the sun – “Even during the winter, you can get dehydrated easily. Every person must have allocation of five litres of water in a day if they plan to stay for long. That is the minimum that I can suggest,” he said. He also advised people to make sure they carry their caps and sunglasses, as the sun’s reflection off the sand can be strong.

3. Don’t stray too far – “You should not go away from civilisation. Stay around the camping areas and only drive on established tracks so that you can easily go back,” he said.

4. Don’t forget emergency contacts – “If you venture alone, you should always inform somebody so that in case you do not return on time, they know to call for help,” he said.

5. Don’t disturb the eco-system – Another really important aspect of off-roading is to ensure that you do not end up damaging the desert environment. Gabriel advised motorists to stay away from bushes and rocks, as snakes and other animals may be taking shelter. He reiterated the need for drivers to stick to established tracks, to stay safe and protect the environment, too.

What should I do if I get stuck?

Gabriel also shared his best advice that motorists can follow, if they end up getting stuck in the sand:

1. Always have a contingency plan – “Always have a deflation tool and pressure gauge with you, and most importantly, a shovel. And this shouldn’t be a small shovel, keep a big one with you, that you can use to move the sand out from around the tyres. That is one way of getting your car unstuck,” he said.

2. Try to deflate the tyres – You can also try to slightly deflate you car’s tyres, by 5 PSI.

3. Don’t rev – If you are trying to push your car out of the hole, make sure you don’t rev the engine above 1500 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), even if you think the engine needs the extra power to get the car out. “You are just going to dig into the sand because of the tyre rotation,” he said.

4. Left and right – While trying to get your car out, you can also try to steer your driving wheel all the way to the right and then all the way to the left, and repeat. This can help the tyres find some ground, to get out of the pit.

5. Have an offline GPS – Gabriel also advised motorists not to rely only on the phone’s GPS app, in case they find themselves in a spot where there is no connectivity. “They must have something that can help them navigate offline. There are applications that are available, which work offline too, so you can download those on your phone in advance,” he said.

Desert wildlife

While the bigger animals like the camel, gazelle or oryx can be easily spotted, the desert isn't as 'empty' as you would presume. If you drive deep into the desert for camping, what you should watch out for are insects, snakes and scorpions. Dinesh Ramachandran, Technical and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager at Rentokil Boecker pest control, spoke to Gulf News about the common creatures you need to be on the lookout for, and had a simple rule of thumb that people should always keep in mind, if they spot an insect or reptile nearby: “Do not panic, do not engage.”

Snakes

The UAE is home to various varieties of poisonous and non-poisonous snakes. They normally bury themselves in the sand and also find shelter in bushes, where they are hunting for desert rodents. Rock formations, too, are a natural habitat.

“These animals are shy of humans and are not looking to attack or interact with humans. If you do see a snake in the sand, move away to another area to camp. It is important to never try to handle the snake in any way or throw stones at it. These snakes are not very long – around a foot and a half – and if threatened they can attack swiftly. It is always advisable to check your surroundings before you start to camp in the desert or begin a late night barbecue," Ramachandran told Gulf News.

Insects or scorpions

Several insects like the camel spider are common in the desert sands. If, by accident, you get bit by a spider, follow basic first aid practice by disinfecting the area and return to the city to seek immediate medical attention. While most insect or scorpion bites are not fatal, they do need medical attention and care.

How to find a safe space to camp?

The sands, terrain, wildlife and eco-system change frequently, and it is important to understand the topography of the terrain in the country if you wish to venture out. Picture used for illustrative purposes only.

When you are looking for a spot to camp overnight or do a barbecue, it is important to stay away from bushes and rocks or any pile of garbage that may be in the desert.

“These are natural homes for these kind of animals,” Ramachandran said.

Also, if you do spot an insect or snake, simply move to a different location and always check your surroundings before setting up.

Once you are about to leave, once again, it is important to check items to make sure insects or snakes have not taken shelter in your bag or shoe.

"Pat things down before packing them back in to make sure you do not accidentally come in contact with the insects,” he added.

Numbers to call

If you are stuck in the desert and unable to find your way out, you need to call 999 to alert police authorities.