When is the camping season?

The winter camping season runs from October 21, 2024, to the end of April 2025. Permits are available for a minimum of three months and up to a maximum of six months, and you can apply for them through the Dubai Municipality website.

Requirements

To apply for a permit, you’ll need to provide the following:

• A copy of your passport

• A copy of your Family Book

• Bank account details, including your International Bank Account Number (IBAN), bank name, and account holder's name for deposit refunds

How to apply

This service is available exclusively to UAE citizens with passports issued in Dubai. Keep in mind that permits are granted on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on space availability. Follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit this link from the Dubai Municipality website - https://hub.dm.gov.ae/link/servicedetails?servicecode=4157 and click ‘Apply Now’.

2. Enter your personal information: name, mobile number, emergency contact number, email address, passport number, and Emirates ID number.

3. Provide camp details:

o Choose between a single or double camp.

o Select your preferred location on the map provided by Dubai Municipality for the Al Aweer camp area.

o Select your camp number and permit duration.

4. Campsite sizes:

o Single camp: 20m x 20m (400 square metres)

o Double camp: 20m x 40m (800 square metres)

5. Upload the required documents:

o Passport

o Family Book

o Emirates ID

Once your application is submitted, you will receive a request number to track its progress. Once approved, you can pay for your permit through the Dubai Municipality website.

Cost

• Temporary winter camp permit - 44 fils per square metre per week, with a maximum area of 400 square metres per camp.

• Deposit - Dh2,000 per camp (refundable)

• Knowledge and innovation fee - Dh20

Additional fees:

• Demarcation: Dh100

• Local fees: Dh5

• Total: Dh125

Camping safety requirements

Dubai Municipality has set important safety guidelines for all campers, including: