Dubai: As temperatures drop across the UAE, it is time to plan your camping adventures. Recently, Dubai Municipality announced the launch of its much-anticipated temporary winter camping season, with permits now available for the temporary campsites.
The designated site for this season’s camps is in Al Aweer, offering the chance to experience Dubai’s stunning desert landscape during the cooler months. If you are considering setting up camp, there are specific eligibility requirements to meet. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the camping season?
The winter camping season runs from October 21, 2024, to the end of April 2025. Permits are available for a minimum of three months and up to a maximum of six months, and you can apply for them through the Dubai Municipality website.
Requirements
To apply for a permit, you’ll need to provide the following:
• A copy of your passport
• A copy of your Family Book
• Bank account details, including your International Bank Account Number (IBAN), bank name, and account holder's name for deposit refunds
How to apply
This service is available exclusively to UAE citizens with passports issued in Dubai. Keep in mind that permits are granted on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on space availability. Follow these steps to apply:
1. Visit this link from the Dubai Municipality website - https://hub.dm.gov.ae/link/servicedetails?servicecode=4157 and click ‘Apply Now’.
2. Enter your personal information: name, mobile number, emergency contact number, email address, passport number, and Emirates ID number.
3. Provide camp details:
o Choose between a single or double camp.
o Select your preferred location on the map provided by Dubai Municipality for the Al Aweer camp area.
o Select your camp number and permit duration.
4. Campsite sizes:
o Single camp: 20m x 20m (400 square metres)
o Double camp: 20m x 40m (800 square metres)
5. Upload the required documents:
o Passport
o Family Book
o Emirates ID
Once your application is submitted, you will receive a request number to track its progress. Once approved, you can pay for your permit through the Dubai Municipality website.
Cost
• Temporary winter camp permit - 44 fils per square metre per week, with a maximum area of 400 square metres per camp.
• Deposit - Dh2,000 per camp (refundable)
• Knowledge and innovation fee - Dh20
Additional fees:
• Demarcation: Dh100
• Local fees: Dh5
• Total: Dh125
Camping safety requirements
Dubai Municipality has set important safety guidelines for all campers, including:
• Keeping the campsite clean.
• Adhering to fire safety rules, such as mandatory fire extinguishers.
• A ban on fireworks.
• A speed limit of 20 km/h for sand bikes within the camping area.
• No use of flashlights or loudspeakers.