1. Dubai Creek Park

Dubai Creek Park, in the Umm Hurair area, is a popular destination among Dubai residents. It has several free-to-use barbecue pits along with the option to set up a barbecue in the open fields, according to Visit Dubai, the official tourism website of the emirate.

The park also has several facilities for children and families like botanical gardens, cable car, mini-golf courses, and go-karting.

Location: Umm Hurair 2

Entry fee: Dh5 for adults, children below three years of age enter for free. People of Determination and two people accompanying them can enter for free, on showing the Sanad card, which is issued to People of Determination by Dubai government.

Remember, you need to pay the park entrance fee using the nol card issued by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). If you don’t have one, you can purchase it at the entrance and pay for entry.

2. Zabeel Park

Zabeel Park is one of the largest parks in Dubai – approximately the size of 45 football fields – and home to the Dubai Frame. Here, you will find dedicated barbecue areas across the green fields. There are several family friendly activities available, including a children’s amusement complex and edutainment centre, cricket pitches, skateboarding and racing facilities.

Location: Zabeel Area, Near Al Jafiliya Metro Station - Dubai

Entry fee: Dh5 for adults, children below three years of age enter for free.

3. Mushrif Park BBQ

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Mushrif Park is a great place to visit, firstly because it has several barbecue spots across 100+ hectares of land within the park, and because of the bevy of activities that are suitable for adventure lovers, children, wildlife enthusiasts and even space exploration lovers. For example, did you know that the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre is located within the park, where children can learn more about the universe? Or that the park has dedicated animal enclosures and the Aventura Adventure Park – a treetop, zipline-based obstacle course for both adults and children.

Location: Al Khawaneej Street, Mushrif

Entry fee: Dh3 for adults, children below three years of age enter for free. This is the cost if you are walking into the park. However, if you plan to take your car inside, you can pay Dh10 for the car’s entry.

People of Determination and two people accompanying them can enter for free, on showing the Sanad card, which is issued to People of Determination by Dubai government.

4. Al Mamzar Beach Park

Along the Mamzar Corniche, you can find the Al Mamzar Beach Park which has more than 30 public barbecue spots. The park also features five beaches plus jogging tracks, swimming pools, children's play areas and, for thrill-seekers, a chance to enjoy fast water sports like jet skiing.

Location: Al Mamzar, Dubai.

Entry fee: Dh5 for adults, children below three years of age enter for free. This is the cost if you are walking into the park. However, if you plan to take your car inside, you can pay Dh30 for the car’s entry.

People of Determination and two people accompanying them can enter for free, on showing the Sanad card, which is issued to People of Determination by Dubai government.

5. Hatta Hill Park

If you are in the mood for a road trip, how about visiting Hatta? The Hatta Hill Park has barbecue facilities available to vistors and the trip will allow you to enjoy all the activities Hatta has to offer – from kayaking to hiking and mountain biking.

Location: Located on the Hatta Hill, next to Hatta Hospital

Entry fee: Free entry

6. Al Qudra Lakes

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Want to enjoy a barbecue in a serene desert environment? Then you can head to Al Qudra Lakes, which are part of the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve. While there are no dedicated barbecue facilities on-site, you can come prepared with your own stand or pan – just remember to clean up after you are done to avoid damaging the protected environment. It tends to get cooler at night, so make sure to pack something warm.

Location: Al Marmoom area. You can reach the lakes from two main highways – E66 and E75. Simply follow signs for Al Qudra to get to the lakes.

Entry fee: Free

7. Safa Park Dubai

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The popular Safa Park in the Al Wasl area in Dubai also offers visitors with the option to set up their barbecue grills. The park offers views of Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Water Canal, which runs through the park. There are permanent barbecues set up around the edge of Safa Park.

Location: Off Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa, Dubai

Entry fee: Dh3 for adults, children below three years of age enter for free.

People of Determination and two people accompanying them can enter for free, on showing the Sanad card, which is issued to People of Determination by Dubai government.