Dubai: If you are new to Ajman or a long-time resident, you need only one app to navigate your life in the emirate – the AjmanOne app developed by the Department of Digital Ajman.
Instead of downloading numerous apps on your phone to access different government services, you can complete all your daily tasks on the AjmanOne app, which was introduced earlier this year.
How to use the app
The app is available on Google Play and App Store, and allows you to book a taxi, pay your traffic fines and utility bills.
To use the app, you must have UAE Pass account, which is the national digital identity of citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE.
Top services you can access
1. Pay all your utility bills
Through the app, you can pay all your utilities and telecommunication bills. Here are some of the bills you can pay:
• Du
• Etisalat by e&
• Etihad WE (which is the electricity and water authority for Northern Emirates)
• Ajman Sewerage service fee. Ajman Sewerage is the authority that manages the treatment and collection of waste water.
2. Pay your traffic fines
The app also allows residents to settle their traffic fines. Since you have to login with your UAE Pass, your vehicle registration details will be saved on the app automatically, you do not have to manually enter any details.
3. Pay for public parking in Ajman
This service is offered by Ajman’s Municipality and Planning Department. All you have to do is enter the car plate number, select the duration and then settle the fees online.
If you have a car registered under your name, the plate number will be automatically entered by UAE Pass. If you wish to pay for another vehicle, you can manually enter the details.
• Half an hour: Dh1
• One hour: Dh2
• One and a half hour: Dh3
• Two hours: Dh4
• Two and half hours: Dh5
• Three hours: Dh6
• Three and half hours: Dh7
• Four hours: Dh8
• Four and half hours: Dh9
• Five hours: Dh10
4. Pay for Salik
Ajman residents can also recharge their Salik account on the app. Select the ‘Salik’ option on the app. Your Salik account details will automatically be available. Select the amount that you wish to recharge your account for and then make the payment using your credit or debit card.
5. Top up your ‘Masaar’ card
If you frequently use Ajman’s public bus service, you can also easily top up your bus card – ‘Masaar’ online. On the app’s home page, tap on the ‘Masaar’ icon and then enter the account number written on your Masaar card. You can then make the payment using your credit or debit card.
6. Find the closest Automated Teller Machine (ATM)
If you need to withdraw money urgently but don’t know where the closest ATM is, you can use the AjmanOne app to locate one. To access this service, you have to enable access to your location, in your phone’s privacy settings.
7. Book a taxi
You can also book a taxi through the app. To do this, open the homepage and tap on ‘Book a Taxi’ and follow these steps:
• Enter your details – full name, email address and mobile number.
• Tap ‘Send OTP’, and enter the One-time Password (OTP) sent to you via SMS.
• Search for your location on the search tab.
• Choose a time if you want to schedule the ride for a later date.
• Select the number of passengers and tap on ‘Confirm’. You will then be notified if a taxi is close by.
8. Search for the nearest bus stop, pharmacy or hospital
If you are new to Ajman, you can easily locate different facilities near you. Open the app and then tap on ‘Explore’, on the menu tab at the bottom of your mobile screen. You will be transferred to an interactive map, with the option to locate the following facilities in Ajman – ATMs, pharmacies, mosques, schools, bus stops, bus stations, universities, libraries, cinemas and police stations. Scroll through the menu and select the facility you are looking for. The facilities will then show up as pins on the interactive map.