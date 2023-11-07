How to use the app

The app is available on Google Play and App Store, and allows you to book a taxi, pay your traffic fines and utility bills.

To use the app, you must have UAE Pass account, which is the national digital identity of citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE.

Top services you can access

1. Pay all your utility bills

Through the app, you can pay all your utilities and telecommunication bills. Here are some of the bills you can pay:

• Du

• Etisalat by e&

• Etihad WE (which is the electricity and water authority for Northern Emirates)

• Ajman Sewerage service fee. Ajman Sewerage is the authority that manages the treatment and collection of waste water.

2. Pay your traffic fines

The app also allows residents to settle their traffic fines. Since you have to login with your UAE Pass, your vehicle registration details will be saved on the app automatically, you do not have to manually enter any details.

3. Pay for public parking in Ajman

This service is offered by Ajman’s Municipality and Planning Department. All you have to do is enter the car plate number, select the duration and then settle the fees online.

If you have a car registered under your name, the plate number will be automatically entered by UAE Pass. If you wish to pay for another vehicle, you can manually enter the details.

Regular parking charges in Ajman Here are the public parking charges in Ajman:

• Half an hour: Dh1

• One hour: Dh2

• One and a half hour: Dh3

• Two hours: Dh4

• Two and half hours: Dh5

• Three hours: Dh6

• Three and half hours: Dh7

• Four hours: Dh8

• Four and half hours: Dh9

• Five hours: Dh10

4. Pay for Salik

Ajman residents can also recharge their Salik account on the app. Select the ‘Salik’ option on the app. Your Salik account details will automatically be available. Select the amount that you wish to recharge your account for and then make the payment using your credit or debit card.

5. Top up your ‘Masaar’ card

If you frequently use Ajman’s public bus service, you can also easily top up your bus card – ‘Masaar’ online. On the app’s home page, tap on the ‘Masaar’ icon and then enter the account number written on your Masaar card. You can then make the payment using your credit or debit card.

6. Find the closest Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

If you need to withdraw money urgently but don’t know where the closest ATM is, you can use the AjmanOne app to locate one. To access this service, you have to enable access to your location, in your phone’s privacy settings.

7. Book a taxi

You can also book a taxi through the app. To do this, open the homepage and tap on ‘Book a Taxi’ and follow these steps:

• Enter your details – full name, email address and mobile number.

• Tap ‘Send OTP’, and enter the One-time Password (OTP) sent to you via SMS.

• Search for your location on the search tab.

• Choose a time if you want to schedule the ride for a later date.

• Select the number of passengers and tap on ‘Confirm’. You will then be notified if a taxi is close by.

8. Search for the nearest bus stop, pharmacy or hospital