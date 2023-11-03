1. Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks are one the most iconic in the world. Every year, the world’s tallest tower showcases a visual display of pyrotechnics, which is choreographed to a light and sound show.

This year, Emaar Properties has announced paid tickets for the Burj Khalifa fireworks for those who wish to see them from Burj Park, which provides a more up-close view of the New Year’s Eve celebration. But you can still enjoy them for free from other vantage points located in the Downtown Dubai area.

Here are the viewing spots for the fireworks:

• Vida Downtown Hotel

• Manzil Downtown Hotel

• Palace Downtown Hotel

• Address Downtown Hotel

• Souk Al Bahar

• Dubai Opera

• Dubai Fountain

• Burj Khalifa

• Address Sky View

• Dubai Mall

• Address Boulevard Hotel

• Address Dubai Mall

• Downtown Kitchen

If you do plan to purchase the tickets for Burj Park, they go on sale on November 10. To find out how and where you can book them, click here

Location: 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

Closest Dubai Metro Station: Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa station on the Red Line. For New Year’s Eve, the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces a traffic plan and extends the timings for public transportation. If you plan on heading to Downtown Dubai area, it is advisable to reach there by 4pm to 5pm to avoid any road closures.

Burj Khalifa fireworks from January 1, 2023. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

2. Al Seef

Al Seef is situated along Dubai Creek and you can enjoy the fireworks from either side of the creek – in Deira or Bur Dubai. At Al Seef, you can enjoy the view of Dubai Creek – which has played a pivotal role in the trading history of Dubai – the abras, and traditional dhows. You can either watch the fireworks for free or book a table at one the many waterfront restaurants in the district.

Location: Al Seef Street, opposite the US Embassy, Dubai Creek Side.

Closest Dubai Metro Station: Burjuman Metro Station on the Red Line.

Al Seef New Year's Eve fireworks display from 2021. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

3. Atlantis, The Palm

Another popular New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Dubai is at the Atlantis, The Palm, which also has a concert every year on NYE. Although the concert is a paid event, you can still join in on the festivities and view the fireworks for free from the Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk.

Location: Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah.

Closest public transport station: You can use the Palm Monorail to the Atlantis Aquaventure station, which is a short walk away from the hotel.

Atlantis, The Palm New Year's Eve 2021 fireworks. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

4. The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR)

Another popular location for the New Year’s Eve fireworks is The Beach, JBR. The area is free to visit and has several restaurants, hotels, and lounges. You can either enjoy the fireworks display for free from the beach or book a table at one of the restaurants.

Location: Opposite JBR in Dubai Marina.

Closest Dubai Metro Station: The DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodites Centre) Metro Station on the Red Line. You can either walk to The Beach or take the Dubai Tram, and get off at the Jumeirah Beach Residences 1 or 2 stops. If you do plan on using the tram, make sure you validate your nol card to avoid a Dh200 fine.