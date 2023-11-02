Dubai: Dubai has already started preparing for New Year’s Eve, and if you want to secure a unique vantage spot for the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks, you will have to buy tickets this time around.
According to Emaar Properties, you can now enjoy the New Year’s Eve fireworks and festivities without having to worry about the crowd by making an advance booking.
Here’s how.
Where is the paid viewing spot for the Burj Khalifa fireworks?
Burj Park, which lies at the base of Burj Khalifa, along the Burj Lake and Dubai Fountain, is where the paid area will be.
According to the statement from Emaar on its official website for the New Year celebrations - mydubainewyear.emaar.com – ticket holders will also be able to access food and beverage options in the area. The website also advised visitors to reach the viewing spot by 4pm on December 31, to avoid any inconvenience due to road closures in Downtown Dubai.
Can I still watch the fireworks for free?
Yes, you can. The Burj Khalifa fireworks can be viewed for free from different points located in Downtown Dubai. The dedicated New Year’s Eve website from Emaar provides the following list of locations, from where you can get a good view of the fireworks:
1. Vida Downtown Hotel
2. Manzil Downtown Hotel
3. Palace Downtown Hotel
4. Address Downtown Hotel
5. Souk Al Bahar
6. Dubai Opera
7. Dubai Fountain
8. Burj Khalifa
9. Address Sky View
10. Dubai Mall
11. Address Boulevard Hotel
12. Address Dubai Mall
13. Downtown Kitchen
Tickets cost:
• Dh300 for adults.
• Dh150 for children.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 10, on the Platinumlist website - dubai.platinumlist.net.
Tickets holders can collect their badges from Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and Dubai Hills Mall between December 26 and December 30.