Dubai: Abu Dhabi has a new family festival and it’s free for visitors of all ages.

The festival at Hosn Al Etihad Village will culminate in the ‘Union Fortress 9’ military parade organised by the Ministry of Defence. The family entertainment village was inaugurated on October 27 and is being held until Sunday, November 5.

Five activities Hosn Al Etihad Village

The entertainment village is open to everyone in the UAE and is suitable for all ages.

1. Children's play area:

This area is aimed at younger children and includes an inflatable playground, Go-Karting, and wall climbing.

2. ‘Gen-Z’ area:

This section includes an arcade, laser tag and a target shooting room.

3. The Martyr’s Area:

It includes a Martyr’s Wall with a structure inspired by Wahat Al Karama (Oasis of Dignity), which is a memorial commemorating Emirati Martyrs near the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. There is also a section where visitors can plant a seed in honour of the martyrs.

3. Restaurant pop-ups and food trucks:

Many local food vendors and restaurants will also have food stalls.

4. The traditional zone:

This is a replica of a heritage souq where you can find shops selling traditional Emirati items and workshops showcasing henna and oud making and ancient weaving practices like sadu, which is a weaving technique that uses camel fur, goat hair or sheep wool and khoos, which uses palm leaves.

5. Military museum

This is a military display area, which will include exhibitions and a museum.

What is the ‘Union Fortress 9’ parade?

On Sunday, November 5, the ‘Union Fortress 9’ event will include a joint military parade of various formations and units of the UAE Armed Forces. The parade will reflect the readiness and coordination of the armed forces in various scenarios.

The aim of this show is to demonstrate to the public the UAE’s military power, the range of military operations and its missions. The event will also showcase the latest military technologies and weapons.

The parade will be held at the Military Show Zone, located near the Hosn Al Etihad Village. The parade will also be livestreamed to visitors in the entertainment village.

There will also be a fireworks display at night on November 5.

Timings

• Every day from 4.30pm to 10pm.

• On November 5 from 10am to 10pm.

Location

The Hosn Al Etihad Village is located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, near Yas School. The location is directly accessible via the E12 highway – Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street. Once you are on the E12 highway take the exit towards Yas Drive road.