Where can I find multistorey car parks in Dubai?

According to RTA, there are eight multistorey parking buildings in Dubai:

1. Al Ghubaiba

2. Al Sabkha

3. Naif

4. Al Kifaf

5. Oud Maitha

6. Al Satwa

7. Al Rigga

8. Bani Yas

How to apply for a multistorey parking permit in Dubai

According to RTA, the permit is only for individuals, companies or governmental bodies who live or work near the multistorey parkings. You can apply for a permit through one of the following ways:

• RTA website – rta.ae

• RTA Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool

• Ticket vending machines located at the multistorey parking.

For individuals and companies:

Copy of the ownership of the house or office, title deed or the Ejari (tenancy contract).

How to apply for multistorey parking permit online:

1. Visit this link from the RTA website: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704505 and click ‘Apply Now’.

2. Log in with your UAE Pass account. If you do not have this account, click here to learn how to you can create one easily in a few minutes. The UAE Pass is extremely helpful in logging in to multiple platforms like government websites or even private websites like your online banking system.

3. Select the permit type as ‘Parking Permit for RTA Multistorey Parking’ from the drop-down menu.

4. Enter your Emirates ID and date of birth.

5. Next, click ‘Validate your ID’ and your full name will automatically be filled in. Click ‘Next’.

6. Enter the ‘Permit Details’:

• Select the ‘Property Type’ – Home owner or rental. If you are a home owner, enter your villa or apartment number and if you are a tenant enter your Ejari number.

• Enter your address detail.

• Select the duration of the permit and the multistorey car park.

• Enter the start and end date of the permit.

6. Enter the permit location:

• Select your residential area from the drop-down menu. You will only find neighbourhoods located near the multistorey car park.

• Enter your street or apartment number.

7. Upload the required documents.

8. Add your vehicle details, which include the vehicle registration details, Traffic Code Number (TC Number) and licence plate.

9. Click on ‘confirm’ and pay the fees online.

You will be notified by SMS whether your application has been accepted or rejected. According to RTA, it takes two days to issue the parking permit. Once it is issued, you will receive the printed permit from Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool. You will have to pick it up in person.

Cost:

• Dh700 – 30-day permit

• Dh2,000 – three-month permit

• Dh4,000 – six-month permit

• Dh8,000 – one-year permit