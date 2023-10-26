Dubai: If you are working in the UAE and want to look at your options for part-time work, did you know that the country's Labour Law has provisions in place that allow you to work for two employers? Here are the details of what you need to know about the requirements and laws related to working part-time.

Part-time contract system

Since 2010, the UAE’s Labour Law made provisions that allow an employee to have a part-time job along with a full-time one, subject to certain conditions. The employee can work part-time after getting the work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

In 2018, MOHRE implemented a new rule that allows companies to recruit skilled workers from inside the country or from abroad under part-time contract system. These types of contracts are limited only to skilled workers, namely holders of university degrees or higher and those who completed two or three years diploma in any technical or scientific field.

Under this new system, part-time contract employees can take several part-time jobs without the approval of the original or other secondary employers. However, they are obligated to take a part-time work permit from MOHRE.

The documents required from an employee are slightly different, depending on whether you are on a work visa or a family-sponsored visa.

I am on a work visa If you are living in the UAE on a work visa, you can take up a second job, upon getting a part-time work permit from MOHRE, which is valid for one year.

Part-time work permit holders are allowed to work in another company at the same time as working in the current company on a part-time basis for less than eight hours per day.

I am on a family visa If you are living in the UAE on a family visa, you can take up a second job after getting a part-time work permit with an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from your sponsor. Such work permits can be issued to men and women between 18 and 65 years of age.

How to apply for the permit

The part-time work permit is applied for by your secondary employer. You should submit the necessary documents to the employer, which include your passport and visa copy.

Permit cost

The fee for part-time work permit includes an application fee of Dh100 and an approval fee of Dh500.

Fine for working for another company without a permit

As per Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2007, if an expatriate is caught working for another company without an official permit, then a fine of Dh50,000 will be applied to the hiring company, in addition to other penalties in case of repeating the offence.

Maximum number of hours you can work part-time