Dubai: Next week, one of the largest airport terminals in the world will officially be open to public in Abu Dhabi.

The new Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A, formerly known as Midfield Terminal during the construction phase, will have the capability to accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year and will have flights to 117 destinations worldwide.

You may have seen the terminal in the past, as it was the terminal which received UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi back to the UAE after his record-breaking space mission and it was also the terminal that was extensively shown in the Hollywood blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Soon, you will be to travel from this terminal, as it opens to public next week.

Here are all the details about the new Terminal A.

Starting from November 1, these airlines will operate from Terminal A: 1. Wizz Air

2. IndiGo

3. Air India

4. Air India Express

5. Vistara

6. PIA

7. Smartwings

8. Syrian Air

9. Aeroflot (Russia)

10. Cham Wings

11. Biman Bangladesh Airways

12. Badr Airlines

13. Pegasus Airlines

14. Sun Express

15. Pobeda Airlines

Source: Abu Dhabi Internation Airport (AUH)

When does Terminal A open?

Abu Dhabi International Airport - Terminal A will begin operations on November 1, 2023. Etihad Airways will have its ceremonial flight, which will take place on October 31, ahead of the opening date.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will also start flying from the new terminal on November 1, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

When will daily flights start?

From November 9, Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights, before going fully operational from its new base on November 14, together with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and 10 other airlines.

From November 14, 28 airlines will be fully operational from Terminal A.

Where is the new terminal located?

Terminal A is an extension of the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new terminal is located in the Al Matar area and is accessible via Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street - E10.

Biometric touchpoints throughout the airport

According to Etihad Airways, it will take passengers only 19 minutes to walk from the curb to the gate, which is the process from checking in to reaching the boarding gate. There will be 34 eGates with passports and eye scanners and 38 immigration counters.

When fully operational, Terminal A will use facial recognition technology to screen passengers and minimise wait times.