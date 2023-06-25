Hollywood actor Tom Cruise returned to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, where key parts of his movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One were shot, ahead of the film’s Middle East premiere at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on June 26.

According to a statement by Abu Dhabi Media Office website, the star of the highly anticipated seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise arrived on the first flight into the new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Image Credit: Supplied

In celebration of the film, Tom Cruise unveiled custom Mission: Impossible livery on an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. As the official airline of the movie, Etihad will now carry the movie branding on this aircraft as it flies to destinations worldwide.

Midfield Terminal’s iconic structure was also decorated with a similar theme to recognise its role in the movie, with one of the film’s most thrilling and technically complex action scenes having been shot on the building’s 315 metre roof.

The movie marks the first time that the terminal’s interior will be seen by the public when it releases in cinemas on July 9, 2023.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One also features purpose-built sets at the airport, including an Etihad First Class Lounge, as well as scenes set in the Liwa Desert.

Elena Sorlini, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said:“We are delighted to welcome Tom Cruise, the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One back to Abu Dhabi. We’re proud of our role in the film and our contribution to Abu Dhabi as a destination that attracts global talent. The scenes showcased in the movie are a testament to the architecture, scale and design of the iconic Midfield Terminal, which is inspired by the cultural elements of Abu Dhabi.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Partnering with Mission: Impossible is a great testament to destination Abu Dhabi and what it has to offer. I couldn’t be prouder of Abu Dhabi and our team in showcasing the unique attractions of the emirate, our new airport and Etihad in the movie.”

The scenes filmed at the Midfield Terminal required 21 days of preparation, seven days of filming production, and involved 762 cast, crew and suppliers.

Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' Image Credit: Paramount Pictures