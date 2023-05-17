You have seen Hollywood action star Tom Cruise scale down the Burj Khalifa in Dubai in a previous installment of the Mission: Impossible series, and now it’s the turn of Abu Dhabi to enjoy a starring role in its latest chapter. In the trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released on May 17, the UAE’s capital city plays a sturdy role.
The Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal were both spotted in the film’s trailer which is billed as the penultimate mission of IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). The actor is also seen riding off a cliff on a motorcycle, and plunging into a forested area.
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, it’s no secret that Cruise and his crew were in Abu Dhabi in 2021 to shoot a few vital action sequences for its seventh chapter. Incidentally, it’s the second time that this Paramount Pictures franchise has filmed in Abu Dhabi. In 2018, they shot a jump sequence for Mission: Impossible - Fallout.
“The Mission Impossible films are renowned for their thrilling set-pieces, intricate plots, and high-octane stunts, so we are delighted that Abu Dhabi is once again being showcased as a location where such intricate, groundbreaking moviemaking can come to life,” said Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner, in a statement.
Apart from Cruise playing Hunt's role, the movie also features a raft of talents including Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt. The series newcomers include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, and Rob Delaney.
'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' is scheduled to premiere on July 12, 2023.
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible’ series continues to have enduring appeal because it’s known for its thrilling and action-packed plots. The series chronicles the adventures of Ethan Hunt (played brilliantly by Cruise) and his team of skilled agents who embark on high-stakes mission.
This franchise, which has thrived for over two decades, is big on daring stunts and intricate heists.
Cruise famously does his own stunts. From scaling the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to executing gravity-defying stunts in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert to hanging from airplanes, this fearless stunt star has covered a lot of ground. The movies also takes you to different exotic locations around the world. Cruise’s character Hunt has evolved with each installment and his popularity hasn’t waned. This franchise has a dedicated fan base that it has garnered over the years.