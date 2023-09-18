Abu Dhabi: The UAE is rolling out the red carpet to welcome back its space hero, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, to his motherland today with an out-of-this-world celebration.

The entire country proudly salutes the 42-year-old who performed the longest Arab space mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the first-ever spacewalk by an Arab, etching his name in the history books twice.

From leaders and top officials to students, people from all walks of life are set to celebrate the achievements of the ‘Sultan of Space’ as he flies into Abu Dhabi from Houston in the US after a two-week rehabilitation post his return to Earth from space after six months.

05:47PM



Time for group pic

The President and Vice-President posed for a group photo with Al Neyadi, his children and Hazzaa Al Mansoori and a large group of officials from MBRSC. Applauses followed as the leaders appreciated the great team work behind the grand success of Al Neyadi’s historic mission.

05:45PM



Leaders escort Sultan

In a heartwarming gesture both the leaders are seen escorting Sultan Al Neyadi as they left the VIP lounge where he was welcomed.

05:43PM



Centre of attraction

Sultan Al Neyadi is proudly seated between the two leaders during the grand reception organised at the Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A. He is now seen speaking to the leaders while his children and his father are seated next to them.

Several top officials from various departments are also attending the ceremony.

05:38PM



Leaders welcome Sultan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai welcomed Al Neyadi on his arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A.

05:37PM



Emotional reunion

Sultan had an emotional reunion with some of his children and his father as soon as he got out of the plane. The father of six was seen hugging three of his kids tight while holding the little astronaut Suhail, the toy mascot of MBRSC, which he had carried with him during the mission.

05:12PM



Media awaits to hear from Al Neyadi

A large group of media personnel including Gulf News representatives are awaiting to hear from Al Neyadi after the official welcoming ceremony. He is expected to address the media along with Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of MBRSC and Hazzaa Al Mansoori.

05:05PM



Sultan of Space is home

The special plane flying in Al Neyadi has landed in Abu Dhabi International Terminal A. He will be stepping out soon.

04:53PM



New airport terminal opens to welcome Sultan

Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter

The UAE opened a new airport terminal in Abu Dhabi to welcome the space hero. Abu Dhabi International Terminal A, which is expected to be inaugurated later this year, had a special arrival on Monday.

The ‘Sultan of Space’ is being flown in from Houston to the new swanky terminal in an official plane sent by the UAE government.

The premises of Terminal A have been decked up with hoardings and large screens showing images of Al Neyadi and messages about his historic homecoming.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life including students have been invited to attend the grand reception. The mood has been upbeat with attendees eagerly waiting for the arrival of their space hero. Many were seen taking group photos and selfies with Al Neyadi’s pictures on the display screens.