Dubai: If you have raked up heavy traffic fines, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior has a service that allows you to convert your traffic fines into instalments.

On October 19, the Ministry of Interior took to its social media accounts to raise awareness of the instalment service, which allows motorists to break up their fine amount into instalments, without paying any profit or interest.

In 2021, the Ministry signed an MoU with four national banks to provide this service to motorists.

Four banks that offer the service:

1. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

2. Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)

3. Emirates Islamic

4. RAKBank

How to use the service

The banks allow motorists to choose from easy payment plans (EPP) of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months.

However, there may be a minimum amount of fine of, for example, Dh1,000, which you would need to have to use the service with your bank.

The process to convert the fine amount into EPPs will vary based on each bank, so it is important to contact your bank to follow the process:

• First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) – 600 52 5500

• Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) – 600 575556

• Emirates Islamic – 600 599995

• RAKBank – 04 312 0000

You can pay fines that were issued anywhere within the UAE through this service. However, you need to make sure that you pay the fines either through the Ministry’s website – moi.gov.ae – or through their smartphone application – ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police also have a service that allows you to covert fines into interest-free instalments.