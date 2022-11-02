Dubai: You can now pay your traffic fines in Abu Dhabi through instalments spread over a year. However, this only applies if you have two or more fines.
In a social media post on Monday, October 31, Abu Dhabi Police explained the interest-free instalment service, including how motorists can use it and the documents they would need to provide.
It is important to note that the traffic fine instalment service is only available to people who have a credit card issued by one of the five banks authorised by Abu Dhabi Police.
Conditions to avail fine instalment service
1. You must have a credit card from any of the following banks, which have been approved by Abu Dhabi Police:
• First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
• Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)
• Mashreq Bank
• Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
• Emirates Islamic Bank
2. You need to visit the Abu Dhabi Police station in person to apply for the service. If you are sending a representative on your behalf, he or she should have a Power of Attorney, legally enabling them to apply for the service for you.
3. You would first need to make the payment at the station, after which you will receive a receipt for the same. You must then contact your bank within two weeks of receiving this receipt to convert the payment into installments, which can be spread over a maximum of one year.
4. According to Abu Dhabi Police, in order to convert fine payments into multiple installments, you must have two or more traffic violations, coming up to over Dh2,000.
Required documents
• Emirates ID
• A credit card from one of the approved banks.
There is no additional charge to apply for this service.