Dubai: If you frequently use the public bus in Ajman to commute to work or school or you use the bus regularly to travel to other Emirates, having a Masaar card can help you cut down on your fares.
Whether you are using Ajman’s public bus services for the first time or are a regular user, here is how you can sign up for the Masaar card.
How to apply for the Masaar card
You can sign up for the card in two ways:
1. Online, through the transport authority’s website – ta.gov.ae.
2. At Ajman’s central ‘Al Musalla bus station’ on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street. Location
However, in both the situations, you will need to visit the central bus station to make the payment for the card and receive it.
Applying for the Masaar Card online
To apply for the service online, follow these steps:
1. Visit the link: https://ta.gov.ae/en/masaar-card-request.
2. Enter your Emirates ID number and click on the ‘next’ button.
3. Enter your full name, email address, and phone number under the ‘applicant information’ category and click the ‘next’ button.
4. Next, upload the following documents:
• Emirates ID copy, front and back
• Recent personal photo
5. Next, click the ‘Submit’ button. After you submit the application, you will receive a pop-up notification, stating your application’s request number.
6. You will then receive a confirmation email on your registered email address. To obtain the Masaar card, take a print-out of the confirmation email with the request number to the main Ajman bus station. Once you make the payment, you will be given the Masaar card.
Applying for the Masaar card at the Central Bus station
You can also apply for the card directly at the bus station by providing your Emirates ID. Once you submit the required information, the Masaar card will be issued, which you can then top up with the required balance, by making the payment at the station.
How much does the Masaar card cost?
When you are signing up for the card, you will need to make a payment of Dh25, in which you will get Dh20 as balance to use on the card.
What is the cost for a bus trip with Masaar?
For bus passengers who hold a Masaar Card, the bus fare will be relatively cheaper compared to those who are non-Masaar card holders.
Cost
• From Dh3 per passenger for Masaar Card holders
• From Dh5 for non-Masaar Card holders
Cost for Inter-emirate travel
Ajman Public Transportation Authority also runs an inter-Emirate bus line. If you frequently commute from other Emirates to Ajman, here is how much you will pay:
Abu Dhabi
Masaar card: Dh30
Without Masaar card: Dh35
Dubai
Masaar card: Dh15
Without Masaar card: 19
Sharjah
Masaar card: Dh5
Without Masaar card: Dh9
Sharjah Industrial Area
Masaar card: Dh6
Without Masaar card: Dh10
Umm Al Quwain
For Masaar card holder: Dh10
Without Masaar card: Dh15
Ras Al Khaimah
Masaar card: Dh20
Without Masaar card: Dh25
How do I recharge the Masaar card?
If you need to top-up your Masaar card you can easily do it online through the following steps:
1. Visit this link: https://eservices.ta.gov.ae/en/masaar-card
2. Enter your Masaar Card number and click on the ‘next’ button.
3. Enter your mobile number.
4. Next, the service page will then show you the current amount in your card. Enter the top-up amount.
5. Next, click on ‘confirm payment details’ and pay for the amount via credit/debit card.
6. After that, you will receive an SMS via your registered mobile, confirming the transaction.