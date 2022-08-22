How to apply for the Masaar card

You can sign up for the card in two ways:

1. Online, through the transport authority’s website – ta.gov.ae.



2. At Ajman’s central ‘Al Musalla bus station’ on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street. Location

However, in both the situations, you will need to visit the central bus station to make the payment for the card and receive it.

Applying for the Masaar Card online

To apply for the service online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the link: https://ta.gov.ae/en/masaar-card-request.

2. Enter your Emirates ID number and click on the ‘next’ button.

3. Enter your full name, email address, and phone number under the ‘applicant information’ category and click the ‘next’ button.

4. Next, upload the following documents:

• Emirates ID copy, front and back

• Recent personal photo

5. Next, click the ‘Submit’ button. After you submit the application, you will receive a pop-up notification, stating your application’s request number.

6. You will then receive a confirmation email on your registered email address. To obtain the Masaar card, take a print-out of the confirmation email with the request number to the main Ajman bus station. Once you make the payment, you will be given the Masaar card.

Applying for the Masaar card at the Central Bus station

You can also apply for the card directly at the bus station by providing your Emirates ID. Once you submit the required information, the Masaar card will be issued, which you can then top up with the required balance, by making the payment at the station.

How much does the Masaar card cost?

When you are signing up for the card, you will need to make a payment of Dh25, in which you will get Dh20 as balance to use on the card.

What is the cost for a bus trip with Masaar?

For bus passengers who hold a Masaar Card, the bus fare will be relatively cheaper compared to those who are non-Masaar card holders.

Cost

• From Dh3 per passenger for Masaar Card holders

• From Dh5 for non-Masaar Card holders

Cost for Inter-emirate travel

Ajman Public Transportation Authority also runs an inter-Emirate bus line. If you frequently commute from other Emirates to Ajman, here is how much you will pay:

Abu Dhabi

Masaar card: Dh30

Without Masaar card: Dh35

Dubai

Masaar card: Dh15

Without Masaar card: 19

Sharjah

Masaar card: Dh5

Without Masaar card: Dh9

Sharjah Industrial Area

Masaar card: Dh6

Without Masaar card: Dh10

Umm Al Quwain

For Masaar card holder: Dh10

Without Masaar card: Dh15

Ras Al Khaimah

Masaar card: Dh20

Without Masaar card: Dh25

How do I recharge the Masaar card?

If you need to top-up your Masaar card you can easily do it online through the following steps: