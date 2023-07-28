Dubai: Paying bills, applying for services and getting official information … all these options are available at the tap of a finger for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE, with public services easily available through the various smart government platforms available in the country.
But depending on which emirate you are in, did you know that you could take advantage of a dedicated app that will give you access to all the government services and information you would need? Here are the seven digital government apps that you can download, based on the city you live in.
1. TAMM – Abu Dhabi Government
TAMM is a unified app for Abu Dhabi government services, which is available on Google Play and Apple App Store. The app allows you to access visa and residency services (like applying for a Golden Visa), housing and property related services (like renewing your lease or requesting for an ownership deed for property you own), driving and transport related services (like renewing your driving licence) and many other services like getting your documents attested, applying for an education or even finding the nearest pharmacy or hospital.
While some services are open to use for unregistered users, others may require you to log in using your UAE Pass.
Here are all the government entities that have services provided through the TAMM app:
1. Abu Dhabi Police
2. Department of Economic Development
3. Department of Health
4. Human Resources Authority
5. Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
6. Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority
7. Integrated Transport Center
8. Department of Energy
9. Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council
10. Abu Dhabi Chamber
11. Department of Municipalities and Transport
12. Department of Community Development
13. Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority
14. Department of Culture and Tourism
15. Department of Education and Knowledge
16. General Administration of Customs - Abu Dhabi
17. Endowments' & Minors' Funds Authority
18. Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination
19. Abu Dhabi Distribution Company
20. Al Ain Distribution Company
21. Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company
22. Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi
23. Abu Dhabi Pension Fund
24. Family Care Authority
25. Zayed House for Islamic Culture
26. Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training
27. Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development
28. Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company
29. National Rehabilitation Center
30. Abu Dhabi Investment Office
31. Family Development Foundation
32. Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation
33. Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security
2. DubaiNow
DubaiNow is a unified app for Dubai government services, available on Google Play and App Store.
The app allows you to pay all your electricity or phone bills, top up Salik, pay for parking and also keep track of your children’s vaccine, sending you reminders on when they are due.
Here are all the services provided through the DubaiNow app:
1. Bills – DEWA, Nol, Salik, traffic fines, Etisalat, du
2. Mobile – Etisalat and du (prepaid and postpaid mobile connections, landline and home services)
3. Police - Important Numbers, Court Case Inquiry, Clearance Certificate
4. Health - Child Vaccination Plan, My MRN, COVID-19 Vaccine Card
5. Driving – NOL, Salik recharge, traffic fines, petrol card top-up for Enoc
6. Residency – Check visa status
7. Islam – prayer timings, find the nearest mosque, pay for Eid Al Adha sacrifice
8. Housing – DEWA and Empower bills, view Ejari, title deed verification
9. Donations – Donate to various charitable and social work organisations in the UAE, pay your zakat.
10. Travel – track flight information to and from Dubai
11. Social – Apply for social benefits for citizens and residents
3. Digital Sharjah
Digital Sharjah is a unified app for Sharjah government services, available on Google Play and App Store.
It allows you to pay for services like mParking and utility bills, apply for various government services like registering as a new investor and track requests.
Here are all the government entities that have services provided through Digital Sharjah:
1. Sharjah Housing Programme
2. Sharjah Economic Development Department
3. Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority
4. Sharjah Police
5. Sharjah Islamic Affairs
6. Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority
7. Sharjah Social Services Department
8. Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey
9. Sharjah Digital Office
10. National Centre of Meteorology
11. Sharjah Charity International
12. Sharjah Airport Authority
13. du
14. Etisalat
15. Sharjah Department of Awqaf
16. Department of Agriculture and Livestock
17. Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah
18. Sharjah City Municipality
19. Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS)
20. Khorfakkan Municipality
4. AjmanOne
This is a unified app for Ajman government services, available on Google Play and App Store.
The app allows you to pay your bills, find the closest attractions or book a taxi. Here are all the services you can access:
- Government services: Accessing the services of government entities in the Emirate of Ajman, reviewing the various tenders that are offered to private companies and establishments.
- Bills Payment: Water, electricity, telecom and other services. It also informs users about exchange offices and ATM locations throughout Ajman.
- Health: All the pharmacies, hospitals and clinics in the emirate of Ajman, and directions to reach them.
- Education: Learn about public and private schools, universities, institutes and nurseries, in Ajman.
- Transportation: Renew your vehicle licence, reserve parking via text messages, get a list of petrol stations, car workshops and bus stations in Ajman.
- Land and real estate: If you want to register your land, rent a house or buy land, the application informs you about real estate offices, their locations and their opening times.
- Islamic: View the daily prayer times, and search for the nearest mosque.
- Daily life: Find out more about malls, shopping centres, sports clubs, salons, and shops near you.
5. SmartUAQ
SmartUAQ is a unified app for Umm Al Quwain government services, available on Google Play and App Store.
You can pay for government services, initiate government service requests and track their status through the app. It also provides updates on the latest announcement and news related to the government and the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, including upcoming government events as well as general information about the emirate.
You can also report incidents that you would like to raise with the authorities through the ‘My suggestion/My city’, which allows you to submit a picture of the location of the incident as well.
6. mRak
This is a unified app for Ras Al Khaimah government services, available on Google Play and App Store.
The app offers services from the following government departments in Ras Al Khaimah:
• Public Prosecution Department
• RAK Courts Department
• RAK Municipality
• Customs Department
• Department of Economic Development
• Environment Protection and Development Authority
• Public Services Department
• RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry
You can also make payments for services that you apply for with the following departments:
• Public Prosecution
• RAK Courts
• RAK Municipality
• Public Services
• Al Hamra Village
• Department of Economic Development
7. Digital Fujairah
This is a unified app for Fujairah government services, available on Google Play and App Store.
The application allows you to access the following services:
• Government services
• Health – Find out more about pharmacies, hospitals and clinics in Fujairah, and ways to reach them.
• Education - Learn about public and private schools, universities, institutes and nurseries, in Fujairah
• Transportation – Find the nearest bus and petrol station.
• Islamic - View the daily prayer times and search for the nearest mosque to you.
• Daily life – Find out more about malls, shopping centres, sports clubs, salons, and shops in Fujairah.