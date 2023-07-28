1. TAMM – Abu Dhabi Government

Image Credit: Screenshot

TAMM is a unified app for Abu Dhabi government services, which is available on Google Play and Apple App Store. The app allows you to access visa and residency services (like applying for a Golden Visa), housing and property related services (like renewing your lease or requesting for an ownership deed for property you own), driving and transport related services (like renewing your driving licence) and many other services like getting your documents attested, applying for an education or even finding the nearest pharmacy or hospital.

While some services are open to use for unregistered users, others may require you to log in using your UAE Pass.

Here are all the government entities that have services provided through the TAMM app:

1. Abu Dhabi Police

2. Department of Economic Development

3. Department of Health

4. Human Resources Authority

5. Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

6. Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority

7. Integrated Transport Center

8. Department of Energy

9. Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council

10. Abu Dhabi Chamber

11. Department of Municipalities and Transport

12. Department of Community Development

13. Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

14. Department of Culture and Tourism

15. Department of Education and Knowledge

16. General Administration of Customs - Abu Dhabi

17. Endowments' & Minors' Funds Authority

18. Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination

19. Abu Dhabi Distribution Company

20. Al Ain Distribution Company

21. Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company

22. Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

23. Abu Dhabi Pension Fund

24. Family Care Authority

25. Zayed House for Islamic Culture

26. Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training

27. Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

28. Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company

29. National Rehabilitation Center

30. Abu Dhabi Investment Office

31. Family Development Foundation

32. Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation

33. Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security

2. DubaiNow

Image Credit: Screenshot

DubaiNow is a unified app for Dubai government services, available on Google Play and App Store.

The app allows you to pay all your electricity or phone bills, top up Salik, pay for parking and also keep track of your children’s vaccine, sending you reminders on when they are due.

Here are all the services provided through the DubaiNow app:

1. Bills – DEWA, Nol, Salik, traffic fines, Etisalat, du

2. Mobile – Etisalat and du (prepaid and postpaid mobile connections, landline and home services)

3. Police - Important Numbers, Court Case Inquiry, Clearance Certificate

4. Health - Child Vaccination Plan, My MRN, COVID-19 Vaccine Card

5. Driving – NOL, Salik recharge, traffic fines, petrol card top-up for Enoc

6. Residency – Check visa status

7. Islam – prayer timings, find the nearest mosque, pay for Eid Al Adha sacrifice

8. Housing – DEWA and Empower bills, view Ejari, title deed verification

9. Donations – Donate to various charitable and social work organisations in the UAE, pay your zakat.

10. Travel – track flight information to and from Dubai

11. Social – Apply for social benefits for citizens and residents

3. Digital Sharjah

Image Credit: Screenshot

Digital Sharjah is a unified app for Sharjah government services, available on Google Play and App Store.

It allows you to pay for services like mParking and utility bills, apply for various government services like registering as a new investor and track requests.

Here are all the government entities that have services provided through Digital Sharjah:

1. Sharjah Housing Programme

2. Sharjah Economic Development Department

3. Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority

4. Sharjah Police

5. Sharjah Islamic Affairs

6. Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority

7. Sharjah Social Services Department

8. Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey

9. Sharjah Digital Office

10. National Centre of Meteorology

11. Sharjah Charity International

12. Sharjah Airport Authority

13. du

14. Etisalat

15. Sharjah Department of Awqaf

16. Department of Agriculture and Livestock

17. Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

18. Sharjah City Municipality

19. Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS)

20. Khorfakkan Municipality

4. AjmanOne

Image Credit: Screenshot

This is a unified app for Ajman government services, available on Google Play and App Store.

The app allows you to pay your bills, find the closest attractions or book a taxi. Here are all the services you can access:

- Government services: Accessing the services of government entities in the Emirate of Ajman, reviewing the various tenders that are offered to private companies and establishments.

- Bills Payment: Water, electricity, telecom and other services. It also informs users about exchange offices and ATM locations throughout Ajman.

- Health: All the pharmacies, hospitals and clinics in the emirate of Ajman, and directions to reach them.

- Education: Learn about public and private schools, universities, institutes and nurseries, in Ajman.

- Transportation: Renew your vehicle licence, reserve parking via text messages, get a list of petrol stations, car workshops and bus stations in Ajman.

- Land and real estate: If you want to register your land, rent a house or buy land, the application informs you about real estate offices, their locations and their opening times.

- Islamic: View the daily prayer times, and search for the nearest mosque.

- Daily life: Find out more about malls, shopping centres, sports clubs, salons, and shops near you.

5. SmartUAQ

Image Credit: Screenshot

SmartUAQ is a unified app for Umm Al Quwain government services, available on Google Play and App Store.

You can pay for government services, initiate government service requests and track their status through the app. It also provides updates on the latest announcement and news related to the government and the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, including upcoming government events as well as general information about the emirate.

You can also report incidents that you would like to raise with the authorities through the ‘My suggestion/My city’, which allows you to submit a picture of the location of the incident as well.

6. mRak

Image Credit: Screenshot

This is a unified app for Ras Al Khaimah government services, available on Google Play and App Store.

The app offers services from the following government departments in Ras Al Khaimah:

• Public Prosecution Department

• RAK Courts Department

• RAK Municipality

• Customs Department

• Department of Economic Development

• Environment Protection and Development Authority

• Public Services Department

• RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry

You can also make payments for services that you apply for with the following departments:

• Public Prosecution

• RAK Courts

• RAK Municipality

• Public Services

• Al Hamra Village

• Department of Economic Development

7. Digital Fujairah

Image Credit: Screenshot

This is a unified app for Fujairah government services, available on Google Play and App Store.

The application allows you to access the following services: