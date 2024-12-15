Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and digital freight platform TruKKer together launched a new digital logistics platform, 'Logisty', in the private sector to manage and monitor commercial transport services in the emirate.

The platform aims to help customers and businesses manage logistics and commercial vehicle fleets, and offer them on-demand booking and tracking services. It will not only contribute to transforming the logistics sector, but also redefine freight transportation in Dubai by connecting customers with commercial transport service providers.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated, "The launch of the 'Logisty' platform is a testament to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for enhancing the global competitiveness of Dubai as a leading centre for finance, business, and economy. It also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aimed to enhance Dubai's position as one of the top three economic cities in the world.

“This initiative also aligns with the Dubai Commercial Road Transport & Logistics Strategy 2030, along with the associated roadmap and projects aimed to double the direct contribution of the commercial road transport logistics sector to the emirate's economy to Dh16.8 billion, increase technology adoption in the sector's infrastructure by 75 percent, and improve operational efficiency by 10 percent.

“The platform contributes to enhancing the operational efficiency of the logistics sector by integrating advanced technologies into its operations, activities, and services. Dubai is home to over 10,000 commercial transport companies, with the sector recording a compound annual growth rate of 34 percent over the past five years.”

AI-powered

The platform incorporates cutting-edge technological features, including an AI-powered CBM Calculator, which allows users to estimate the volume of shipments by simply uploading photos or videos. It will also provide state-of-the-art solutions for freight transportation and logistics services, keeping pace with the latest innovations in the industry.

The commercial transport sector continues to witness sustained economic growth, particularly with the accelerated expansion of e-commerce over the past two years. Dubai serves as a major logistics hub for shipping and distribution in the region. The total number of registered commercial vehicles has reached 351,000, with the sector contributing to the creation of more than 242,000 job opportunities.

In 2023, the transport and storage sector experienced remarkable growth, achieving a value-added contribution of Dh31.4 billion, which constitutes 42.8 percent to Dubai’s GDP. The sector recorded its highest growth rate in the second quarter of the year, at 7.8 percent.

The Commercial Road Transport & Logistics Strategy 2030 outlined 17 projects aimed at supporting the growth of the sector and enhancing its competitiveness. These projects focus on leveraging digital platforms and data-driven technologies, fostering the growth of high-potential companies, and collaborating with the commercial transport sector to operate modern, high-performance vehicles. The strategy also encourages the adoption of innovative practices and future-oriented technologies.