What’s happening in Syria?

A French diplomatic mission will travel to Damascus on Tuesday to reestablish contact after the fall of Al Assad, acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

He told France Inter radio the four-strong team would “retake possession of our real estate” as well as “establishing initial contact” with the new authorities.

US in contact with HTS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed Saturday that Washington had made contact with Syria’s Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebels, despite previously designating the group as “terrorists”.

“We’ve been in contact with HTS and with other parties,” Blinken told reporters after talks on Syria in Aqaba in Jordan.

He did not elaborate on how the contact took place but when asked if the United States reached out directly, he said: “Direct contact - yes.”

Blinken said that the easing of US sanctions on Syria imposed during Assad’s rule would depend on “sustained action” by the rebel-installed interim government to meet the expectations of the international community.

HTS says Syria too exhausted for war

HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al Jolani criticised Israel for its incursion into southern Syria this week but said his country was too exhausted for fresh conflict.

“The Israelis have clearly crossed the disengagement line in Syria, which threatens a new unjustified escalation in the region,” he said

Israeli troops entered the UN-patrolled buffer zone separating Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights last weekend in a move the UN said violated the 1974 armistice agreement.

Golani said that despite the violation, “the general exhaustion in Syria after years of war and conflict does not allow us to enter new conflicts.”