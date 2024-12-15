Indian tabla maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Shri Zakir Hussain has passed away.

He was earlier receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a San Francisco hospital due to heart-related problems.

Ustad Zakir Hussain is the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha.

The celebrated musician recently won three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards held in the United States. He received the prestigious award in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for his work on 'Pashto'.

Earlier, Ustad Zakir Hussain, along with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, announced the 'As We Speak' India tour. Scheduled for January 2025, the tour promises to captivate audiences with a fusion of diverse musical influences.

These outstanding artists, all Grammy Award winners, collectively boast 31 prestigious accolades, including two for their 2023 album As We Speak.