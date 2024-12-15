Dubai: The world of percussion fell silent on Sunday, December 15, 2024, as the rhythmic genius, Ustad Zakir Hussain, took his final bow . A maestro whose tabla spoke languages of its own, Zakir Hussain leaves behind not just melodies but memories etched into the hearts of music lovers across the globe. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, to the legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Allah Rakha, he was destined to be music’s eternal torchbearer.

From a young age, Zakir’s fingers danced across the tabla with precision. By seven, he was already performing on stage, dazzling audiences with a blend of inherited talent and rigorous discipline. Under the watchful mentorship of his father, he honed his craft with a dedication that would shape him into an artist who transcended borders and genres.

Over six decades, Zakir Hussain redefined Indian classical music’s global identity. His collaborations with legendary artists such as John McLaughlin, George Harrison, and Mickey Hart created groundbreaking fusion music that captivated audiences worldwide. His pioneering band, Shakti, in collaboration with guitarist John McLaughlin, remains a cornerstone of East-meets-West musical brilliance. Whether it was jazz, rock, or global symphonies, Zakir’s tabla was a bridge that united musical worlds, forging a sound both timeless and universal.

His artistry was not confined to performances alone. Zakir Hussain was an educator, a composer, and a cultural icon whose passion for Indian classical music knew no bounds. He founded the Zakir Hussain Institute of Music Research to mentor and inspire future generations. His contributions were celebrated on the grandest stages, most recently at the 66th Grammy Awards, where he clinched three awards, including Best Global Music Performance for his work on Pashto.

The accolades flowed freely for this musical giant. A recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Zakir Hussain was a proud ambassador of India’s cultural heritage. Yet, he remained humble, never letting his global fame overshadow the purity of his music.

As a performer, Zakir Hussain averaged an astounding 150 concerts annually, leaving audiences spellbound with every beat. His personal and professional life were a testament to his versatility. From composing for films like Heat and Dust and In Custody to playing on the iconic soundtrack of Apocalypse Now, his rhythms resonated far and wide.

Zakir Hussain’s legacy extended beyond music. His life was steeped in stories of inspiration and resilience. Born at a time when his father battled severe illness, his very name carried the weight of a saint’s prophecy – that he would save his father’s life. And indeed, Zakir not only saved but also glorified his father’s legacy, carrying the tabla to unparalleled heights.

He is survived by his wife, Kathak dancer Antonia Minnecola, and his two daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi. His brothers, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Ustad Fazal Qureshi, will continue to uphold the family’s musical traditions.

With his passing, the world has lost a luminary, but his rhythms will forever echo in the universe. Whether through Shakti, his iconic albums like Making Music, or his pioneering work with the Tabla Beat Science, Zakir Hussain ensured that his tabla spoke a language of unity, peace, and boundless creativity.

The maestro’s upcoming As We Speak India tour, announced for January 2025, was to be a celebration of his enduring artistry, a final gift to his fans. Though he will not grace the stage, his spirit will linger in every note played, every drum struck, and every soul moved.