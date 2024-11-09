Doha: Qatar has withdrawn as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and warned Hamas that its Doha office "no longer serves its purpose", a diplomatic source told AFP on Saturday.

"The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose."

Qatar, with the United Sates and Egypt, has been engaged in months of fruitless negotiations for a truce with hostage and prisoner releases.

The informed source said Qatar had already "notified both sides, Israel and Hamas as well as the US administration" of its decision.