Dubai: Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports claiming that the country has withdrawn from mediating a ceasefire in Gaza, describing the circulating reports as inaccurate.

Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clarified that Qatar informed the involved parties 10 days ago, during the latest attempts to reach an agreement, that it would suspend mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round.

Al Ansari added that Qatar would resume mediation efforts with its partners once a genuine commitment to ending the conflict and alleviating the suffering of civilians amidst the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza is demonstrated. He emphasised Qatar’s dedication to leading constructive efforts to achieve this goal.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Ansari stressed, "The State of Qatar will not accept that mediation becomes a tool for blackmail.”

He noted that since the collapse of the initial truce and the exchange of women and children, there have been manipulative tactics, including reneging on commitments made through mediation and using prolonged negotiations to justify the continuation of the conflict for political gain.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their pursuit of their rights, primarily the establishment of an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He underscored the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the State of Qatar.