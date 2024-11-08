Gaza: Two convoys carrying various Emirati humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip this week via the Egyptian Rafah Crossing, bringing the total number of convoys to date to 121.

The aid is part of the UAE’s relief efforts under “Operation Gallant Knight 3” and reflects the nation’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during these challenging times.

The two convoys comprise 20 trucks carrying over 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, children’s nutritional supplements, clothing, shelter materials, women’s health packages, and other essential supplies.

This latest shipment brings the total number of aid trucks sent to the Gaza Strip under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to 1,055, delivering a total of 17,312 tonnes of aid.