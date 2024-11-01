In this regard, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, emphasised that the continuous UAE humanitarian aid to Gaza reflects the country’s historic and steadfast commitment to support the brotherly Palestinians. The UAE is implementing wide-ranging endeavours to address the disastrous and deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip.

Relief initiative

He added: “The UAE is steadfastly committed to extending a helping hand to the Palestinians and implementing humanitarian relief initiatives whether via land, sea, or air routes. So far, the UAE has provided more than 40,000 tonnes of urgent aid, and will continue its extensive work and leading role alongside the United Nations, and international partners to ensure the immediate, safe, unhindered, and sustainable delivery of aid on a wide scale, through all possible means.”