Abu Dhabi: Protecting civilians, especially women and children, must be a priority in political decision-making to secure the future of the region and its people, Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said on Saturday.
The UAE is committed to providing humanitarian aid in response to the ongoing crises in Gaza and Lebanon, he added.
In a statement on his official account on X, he noted: “Since its establishment, humanitarian and relief support has been a major focus of the UAE’s directives. Today, in light of the tragic events in Gaza and Lebanon, we see the human dimension at the heart of its regional policy.”