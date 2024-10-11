Abu Dhabi: In support of the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign, iconic buildings in Abu Dhabi were illuminated in the colours of the Lebanese flag, demonstrating the UAE's solidarity with Lebanon amid its ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Affairs Council has launched a donation drive for the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign, focusing on assisting the Lebanese people affected by armed conflict.
Since the campaign's inception, the UAE has provided 375 tonnes of aid, which includes food, medical supplies, shelter provisions, and items for children.
On September 30, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pledged $100 million in humanitarian relief for Lebanon, along with an additional $30 million designated for displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria.