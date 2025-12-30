GOLD/FOREX
UAE President meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

Leaders exchange New Year greetings, wishing progress, prosperity, and global peace.

WAM
UAE President meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during a private visit to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Pakistani Prime Minister exchanged greetings ahead of the New Year, extending their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for both nations, and expressing hope for peace and stability around the world.

The meeting touched on the strong ties between the UAE and Pakistan, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in economic, trade, and development fields, as well as other areas that serve the mutual interests and development priorities of both countries.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his appreciation for the UAE President’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries across various fields. He also highlighted the significance of His Highness’ recent official visit to Pakistan, and praised the UAE’s continued support for development initiatives in the country.

