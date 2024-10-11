1. Volunteer for packing efforts

Emirates Red Crescent is inviting volunteers to contribute in the efforts to provide relief to the people of Lebanon by preparing and collecting food parcels this weekend, on the following schedule.

1. Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm - at the Dubai Exhibition Center in Expo City Dubai.

2. Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm - at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal of the Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1).

Register here first - https://www.emiratesrc.ae/eventwf/index.aspx?id=1&year=2024&acvdserial=2, where you will have to fill in your name, email address and Emirates ID number.

2. Make in-kind donations: What you can contribute

You can also put together different types of care packages for those affected, with a recommended list of items that ERC has shared. However, it is important to remember that the validity period for these items must not be less than one year.

Food baskets

1. One box of dates

2. Four cans of tuna

3. Two packets of chickpea (beans)

4. Three cans of beans

5. Three cans of chickpeas

6. Two cans of sweet corn

7. Two cans of green peas

8. One bottle of oil

9. One packet of flour

10. One packet of salt

11. One packet of tea

12. One packet of glucose biscuits

13. One packet of sugar

14. One packet of spices

Children’s basket

1. Six pieces of baby soap

2. Three toothbrushes

3. Two toothpasts

4. Two packets of diapers

5. Two bottles of baby shapoo

6. Two cans of baby food (Cerelac)

7. Two bottles of baby milk powder

8. One baby cream

9. One towerl

10. One blanket

11. One packet of glucose biscuits

Women’s basket

1. Six pieces of soap

2. Two bottles of shampoo

3. Four tooth brushes

4. Two packets of sanitary napkins

5. Two towels

6. One body cream

7. One hand saintiser

8. A packet with 10 pieces of razors

9. Two blankets

Shelter items

1. Three blankets

2. Three towels

3. Six pairs of kids’ socks

4. Three jackets for children

5. Three slippers for children

6. Four pairs of socks for adults

7. Two jackets for adults

8. Two slippers for adults

Locations for receiving in-kind donations

Collection centres are available across the country to facilitate the donation process:

Abu Dhabi

• LuLu Hypermarket - Baniyas (Municipality Market - East 8)

• Location opposite Baniyas Cooperative Society

• Location opposite Lulu Express – Shawamekh

• Al Shahama (Next to Al Shahama Cooperative Society)

• Carrefour (Next to Carrefour Airport Road)

• Al Taqa (Next to Customer Service Centre of Water and Electricity Department)

• Marina Mall (Next to Old Centrepoint Gate)

• Khalifa A (Behind Khalifa Market)

Al Dhafra

• Madinat Zayed Office (Zayed City Office)

• Al Dhannah Office

• Al Sila' Office

• External offices located at TAMM Centres in Liwa, Al Marfa and Dalma Island

• Al Dhafra Main Centre

Dubai

• Alserkal Avenue

• City Centre Mirdif

• Red Crescent Centre

• City Centre Deira

• Mall of the Emirates

• Al Quoz Warehouses

Sharjah

• Sharjah Centre in Al Rahmaniya

• Al Nakheelat Office

Ajman

• Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, Al Rumailah

• Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, Al rashidiya

• Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, Al Jurf

• Nesto Hypermarket, Al Rashidiya

• Al Murad Mall

• Festival Land Ajman

• Ajman Centre headquarters

Fujairah

• Authority Centre, King Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Road, Al Faseel

• Dibba, Al Fujairah Cabin, next to the market garden

• Dubai Islamic Bank tent, Hamad Bin Abdullah Road

Ras Al Khaimah

• ERC Headquarters (Ground floor)

• Donation Reception Office – Ras al Khaimah Caravan

• Donation Reception Office – Al Dhait South Caravan

• Donation Reception Office – Al Maireedh Caravan

• Donation Reception Office – Shaam Caravan

Umm Al Quwain

• Red Crescent Centre

• Carrefour

• Mall of UAQ

• City Mall

• Safeer Centre

• Al Zeenath Suerpmarket

Al Ain

• Al Markhania warehouses

3. Donate money

You can also make monetary contributions by visiting the ERC website - emiratesrc.ae

Under its section for ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’, you will get several easy options to donate through the following options: