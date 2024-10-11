Dubai: ‘The UAE stands with Lebanon’ campaign, launched in the UAE in solidarity with the people of Lebanon, has opened up various platforms through which people in the UAE can contribute and help those affected by the conflict in Lebanon.
If you, too, would like to make a difference, here are all the options available:
1. Volunteer for packing efforts
Emirates Red Crescent is inviting volunteers to contribute in the efforts to provide relief to the people of Lebanon by preparing and collecting food parcels this weekend, on the following schedule.
1. Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm - at the Dubai Exhibition Center in Expo City Dubai.
2. Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm - at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal of the Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1).
Register here first - https://www.emiratesrc.ae/eventwf/index.aspx?id=1&year=2024&acvdserial=2, where you will have to fill in your name, email address and Emirates ID number.
2. Make in-kind donations: What you can contribute
You can also put together different types of care packages for those affected, with a recommended list of items that ERC has shared. However, it is important to remember that the validity period for these items must not be less than one year.
Food baskets
1. One box of dates
2. Four cans of tuna
3. Two packets of chickpea (beans)
4. Three cans of beans
5. Three cans of chickpeas
6. Two cans of sweet corn
7. Two cans of green peas
8. One bottle of oil
9. One packet of flour
10. One packet of salt
11. One packet of tea
12. One packet of glucose biscuits
13. One packet of sugar
14. One packet of spices
Children’s basket
1. Six pieces of baby soap
2. Three toothbrushes
3. Two toothpasts
4. Two packets of diapers
5. Two bottles of baby shapoo
6. Two cans of baby food (Cerelac)
7. Two bottles of baby milk powder
8. One baby cream
9. One towerl
10. One blanket
11. One packet of glucose biscuits
Women’s basket
1. Six pieces of soap
2. Two bottles of shampoo
3. Four tooth brushes
4. Two packets of sanitary napkins
5. Two towels
6. One body cream
7. One hand saintiser
8. A packet with 10 pieces of razors
9. Two blankets
Shelter items
1. Three blankets
2. Three towels
3. Six pairs of kids’ socks
4. Three jackets for children
5. Three slippers for children
6. Four pairs of socks for adults
7. Two jackets for adults
8. Two slippers for adults
Locations for receiving in-kind donations
Collection centres are available across the country to facilitate the donation process:
Abu Dhabi
• LuLu Hypermarket - Baniyas (Municipality Market - East 8)
• Location opposite Baniyas Cooperative Society
• Location opposite Lulu Express – Shawamekh
• Al Shahama (Next to Al Shahama Cooperative Society)
• Carrefour (Next to Carrefour Airport Road)
• Al Taqa (Next to Customer Service Centre of Water and Electricity Department)
• Marina Mall (Next to Old Centrepoint Gate)
• Khalifa A (Behind Khalifa Market)
Al Dhafra
• Madinat Zayed Office (Zayed City Office)
• Al Dhannah Office
• Al Sila' Office
• External offices located at TAMM Centres in Liwa, Al Marfa and Dalma Island
• Al Dhafra Main Centre
Dubai
• Alserkal Avenue
• City Centre Mirdif
• Red Crescent Centre
• City Centre Deira
• Mall of the Emirates
• Al Quoz Warehouses
Sharjah
• Sharjah Centre in Al Rahmaniya
• Al Nakheelat Office
Ajman
• Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, Al Rumailah
• Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, Al rashidiya
• Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, Al Jurf
• Nesto Hypermarket, Al Rashidiya
• Al Murad Mall
• Festival Land Ajman
• Ajman Centre headquarters
Fujairah
• Authority Centre, King Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Road, Al Faseel
• Dibba, Al Fujairah Cabin, next to the market garden
• Dubai Islamic Bank tent, Hamad Bin Abdullah Road
Ras Al Khaimah
• ERC Headquarters (Ground floor)
• Donation Reception Office – Ras al Khaimah Caravan
• Donation Reception Office – Al Dhait South Caravan
• Donation Reception Office – Al Maireedh Caravan
• Donation Reception Office – Shaam Caravan
Umm Al Quwain
• Red Crescent Centre
• Carrefour
• Mall of UAQ
• City Mall
• Safeer Centre
• Al Zeenath Suerpmarket
Al Ain
• Al Markhania warehouses
3. Donate money
You can also make monetary contributions by visiting the ERC website - emiratesrc.ae
Under its section for ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’, you will get several easy options to donate through the following options:
1. Apple Pay
2. SMS (for both Etisalat and du)
3. Credit card
4. Bank transfer