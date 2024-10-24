Dubai: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, along with unconditional humanitarian aid access for all civilians in the strip.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Sheikh Abdullah urged the initiation of a political process rooted in the two-state solution and international resolutions. “Achieving international peace and stability is the only way to build a global front capable of addressing common challenges,” he stated.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the need for sustained international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and curb Israeli violations, strongly condemning breaches of UN Security Council resolutions.

The summit, attended by around 20 world leaders, marked the largest diplomatic forum in Russia since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

Sheikh Abdullah said BRICS is not limited to economic cooperation alone, but is a model for a partnership based on multidimensional cooperation. Through this platform, Sheikh Abdullah explained, nations can benefit from diverse experiences and achieve shared progress, adding that the UAE has always placed international cooperation at the core of its policies.

“The UAE believes that true partnerships are underpinned by shared interests and mutual respect, rather than narrow interests or temporary considerations,”he said.

“We are gathered here today with the Friends of BRICS to discuss ways of collective action to build a better, more stable tomorrow. Our world today faces unprecedented shifts affecting all countries, regardless of the size of their economies or geographic location, whether they are sudden economic shifts, accelerated climate change, increasing energy sector challenges, or the growing conflicts and wars.”

Sheikh Abdullah added: “We are all called upon to act to find constructive, long-term solutions, which is the main drive behind our cooperation within the BRICS framework, a group that is committed to upholding the United Nations Charter and international legitimacy as the basis for international cooperation and multilateral action.”

He also emphasised that ensuring worldwide peace and stability are maintained is the only way to build a global front capable of confronting shared challenges, noting that this is what can end the suffering of peoples and civilians in war zones and conflict areas and usher in a new phase of construction, progress, and prosperity.

“Based on this principle, we call for an immediate and permanent end to the fighting in Gaza, the unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to all civilians, and the initiation of a political process based on the two-state solution, peaceful coexistence, and relevant international legitimacy resolutions,”Sheikh Abdullah said.

“Similarly, we reiterate the importance of continuing to back all international efforts aimed at de-escalation in Lebanon, the immediate cessation of hostilities and Israeli aggressions, and addressing the humanitarian crisis. We condemn in the strongest terms violations of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.”

Sheikh Abdullah outlined that one of the key discussion points at today’s meeting is strengthening cooperation with the “Friends of BRICS” across various fields such as trade, investment, energy transition, sustainability, transport, and water and food security. This cooperation, he explained, “will enhance our ability to address global challenges more effectively and build a foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth”.

He also noted that the UAE believes expanding cooperation with partners is an opportunity to develop innovative economic strategies that open new avenues for the exchange of expertise and experiences, ensuring mutual benefit.

Sheikh Abdullah said: “In today’s world, multilateralism is not an option but a necessity. The challenges we face, whether economic, climatic, or social, cannot be tackled alone,”adding that multilateralism is the foundation of stability and growth.

He affirmed that the UAE is ready to move forward in promoting this approach through cooperation with BRICS countries and friends.

He added, “My country recognises the key role that emerging and developing countries play in shaping the future of the global economy. In this context, we believe that countries of the Global South must be active and influential partners in making economic decisions.”

The UAE, through its participation in BRICS activities and its close cooperation with its partners and friends, seeks to promote a collaborative and open approach, Sheikh Abdullah further explained.

“We believe in the importance of building more partnerships and platforms for the exchange of knowledge and expertise that contribute to achieving our shared goals and driving sustainable development.”