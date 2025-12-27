UAE welcomes UN Assessment Mission to El Fasher; calls for unhindered aid access, humanitarian truce

Abu Dhabi: Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, “We welcome the United Nations’ assessment mission to El Fasher, an important step toward restoring humanitarian access for civilians who have endured months of siege and deprivation. This access must now become sustained and predictable, not symbolic. Aid must reach El Fasher and extend to all communities in need across Sudan quickly, safely, and without obstruction, in line with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.