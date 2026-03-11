GOLD/FOREX
UAE, Russian Presidents discuss regional security amid rising tensions

Leaders discuss impact of regional security issues

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed the escalating security and military developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and called for prioritising meaningful dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding issues in the region in a way that preserves security and prevents further tension and crises.

