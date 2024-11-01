GAZA: As part of the UAE's Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3,' a ‘Subsidised Bread' campaign has been initiated to alleviate the critical bread shortage in Gaza. This humanitarian initiative aims to provide essential materials and flour to bakeries across Gaza, addressing a fundamental need of the population in the Strip.
As part of Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3,' essential production supplies, including flour and other critical materials, have been provided to facilitate the reopening of bakeries amid a worsening hunger crisis triggered by crossing closures and restrictions on food aid.
The continuous relief initiatives and campaigns implemented by the UAE aim to support displaced Palestinian families and alleviate their daily suffering, especially given the difficulty in accessing food due to the ongoing war on Gaza.