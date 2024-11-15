Dubai: Qatar has announced a shift in its official terminology, replacing the term “elderly” with “senior citizens” in all government communications, a move that has garnered widespread acclaim across social media.

Circular No. 20 for 2024, issued by the State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, mandates the change to reflect a deeper respect and appreciation for the nation’s elderly citizens.

The directive, based on a proposal by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, aims to promote the social status of Qatar’s elderly population, emphasising their wisdom and contribution rather than simply their age.

Social media users in Qatar celebrated the decision, with many calling it a progressive step that dignifies the elderly and enhances their sense of value within society.