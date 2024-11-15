Dubai: Qatar has announced a shift in its official terminology, replacing the term “elderly” with “senior citizens” in all government communications, a move that has garnered widespread acclaim across social media.
Circular No. 20 for 2024, issued by the State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, mandates the change to reflect a deeper respect and appreciation for the nation’s elderly citizens.
The directive, based on a proposal by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, aims to promote the social status of Qatar’s elderly population, emphasising their wisdom and contribution rather than simply their age.
Social media users in Qatar celebrated the decision, with many calling it a progressive step that dignifies the elderly and enhances their sense of value within society.
Prominent figures also weighed in, including Dr Ali Al Qaradaghi, President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, who said: “Replacing ‘elderly’ with ‘senior citizens’ highlights the moral and social value of this group and underscores their critical role in our society.”