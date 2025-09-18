Qatar takes legal steps at ICC over Israeli strike on Doha

Last year, the ICC launched a prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel’s war in Gaza, including by intentionally targeting civilians and using starvation as a method of war.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The strike was the first on US ally Qatar, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel but has hosted Hamas leaders for years. Doha has played a central role in ceasefire and hostage negotiations in the Gaza war.

Between 2018 and 2023, Qatar sent monthly aid and cash handouts to Gaza with the approval of Netanyahu’s cabinet. Earlier this year, Israeli media reported that two of his aides were under investigation for allegedly receiving payments from Qatar.

