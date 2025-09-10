Dubai: Israel’s unprecedented strike on Doha’s upscale West Bay Lagoon — a neighbourhood that houses foreign embassies and wealthy residences — has raised urgent questions about how such an attack could have been carried out in the heart of a Gulf state.

Hamas confirmed that five of its officials were killed, including the son and office director of its exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al Hayya, though Al Hayya himself was not among the dead. A Qatari security officer was also killed.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Professor Ahmed Hashim of Deakin University said the Adirs were almost certainly used, fitted with external fuel tanks and armed with stand-off missiles capable of striking from outside Qatari airspace.

Analyst Aaron David Miller told ABC he doubted Washington was entirely in the dark, suggesting the Trump administration likely had “a pretty good sense” that the strike was imminent but allowed Israel “plausible deniability” by claiming the decision was made in Jerusalem.

Israel’s government said the attack was a “wholly independent Israeli operation.” The White House insisted it was not given advance notice, though US officials later acknowledged they were informed while the attack was unfolding. Qatar flatly denied receiving any prior warning, calling suggestions otherwise “baseless.”

But as Prof. Hashim explained to ABC, Patriots are designed to intercept ballistic or cruise missiles, not the kind of precision stand-off munitions carried by Israeli F-35s. By the time the weapons were airborne, he added, “it was too late” for any defensive response.

The strike took place barely 30km from Al Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of US Central Command and the largest American military installation in the Middle East. It is protected by US-supplied Patriot missile batteries.

To reach Doha from Israel’s Nevatim base, the strike aircraft would have travelled around 2,250km. The stealth design of the F-35 means it is especially difficult to track on conventional radar.

“The missiles would do the job from a stand-off distance,” Prof. Hashim told ABC, adding that ground intelligence likely guided the weapons to their target. He stressed that it was improbable the jets were directly over Doha — the precision strike could have been launched from afar.

F-15I “Ra’am” A long-range strike fighter modified for the Israeli Air Force. The “Ra’am,” or Thunder, can carry heavy payloads and provide air cover. Analysts believe Ra’ams may have accompanied Adirs during the Qatar strike to shield them from interception.

