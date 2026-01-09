Russian attack damaged 20 Kyiv residential buildings, Qatar embassy: Zelensky

GOLD/FOREX
Kyiv under siege: Russian attack hits residential areas and embassy

AFP
1 MIN READ
This photograph shows a damaged residential building following a Russian attack in Kyiv early on January 9, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This photograph shows a damaged residential building following a Russian attack in Kyiv early on January 9, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
AFP-TETIANA DZHAFAROVA

A 'massive' Russian night-time attack on Ukraine damaged 20 residential buildings in Kyiv and its suburbs, as well as Qatar's embassy, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday. 

"Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged," Zelensky said, adding four people had been killed in the capital and that, "a building of the Embassy of Qatar was damaged last night by a Russian drone". 

