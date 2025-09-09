GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President affirms solidarity with Qatar following Israeli attack on its territory

UAE President emphasiaed that the attack was a blatant breach of Qatar’s sovereignty

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohamed reaffirms UAE's solidarity with Qatar amid Israeli attack
Sheikh Mohamed reaffirms UAE's solidarity with Qatar amid Israeli attack

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed the UAE’s resolute solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli attack that targeted Qatari territory.

Sheikh Mohamed strongly condemned the blatant assault and affirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all measures Qatar may take to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

The UAE President stressed that the attack represented a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten regional security and stability.

Related Topics:
UAESheikh mohamed

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar on September 9, 2025.

Doha blasts: Qatari officer killed in Israeli attack

2h ago1m read
Doha attack

What we know so far about Israeli attack on Qatar

2m read
Smoke rises from an explosion, allegedly caused by an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

UAE condemns Qatar blasts, in full solidarity with Doha

2m read
Why more Brits are looking to come to UAE in 2025

Why more Brits are looking to come to UAE in 2025

2m read