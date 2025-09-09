GOLD/FOREX
Qatar says situation is safe, blasts were Israeli attack on Hamas housing

The Israeli strike in Doha targeted a Hamas delegation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
A man looks at smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar.
A man looks at smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar.
AFP

Dubai: Qatar’s Interior Ministry said late on Monday that the loud blasts heard across the capital were the result of an Israeli strike on a residential compound housing members of Hamas.

In a brief statement, the ministry said emergency and security teams “are carrying out their duties” and stressed that “the situation is safe”. Officials urged the public to rely only on information issued through official channels.

The Israeli strike in Doha targeted a Hamas delegation that had gathered to discuss a proposed ceasefire plan from the U.S. President.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
