Fujairah Police launch first traffic campaign of 2026

Initiative targets risky driving, with focus on motorcyclists and helmet compliance
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched their first quarterly traffic campaign of 2026 under the slogan “Towards a Safe Road for All Its Users”, aiming to enhance road safety and curb risky behaviour.
The campaign, led by the Traffic and Patrols Department, began on January 1 and will run for three months as part of the annual traffic awareness plan approved by the Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police.
Authorities said the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of ensuring safe mobility through modern traffic systems while promoting a culture of road safety via awareness programmes and on-ground initiatives targeting all road users.
The campaign stresses adherence to traffic laws to protect lives and property while improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. It also seeks to reduce dangerous driving practices, particularly among vulnerable groups.
Special attention is being given to motorcyclists, due to the higher risks linked to unsafe riding habits and their key role in the road safety ecosystem.
Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Al Dhannhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said strict compliance with safe riding standards is essential to protect both riders and other road users.
He highlighted hazardous practices such as:
Sudden swerving and speeding
Weaving between vehicles
Performing stunts on public roads
Riding on rear wheels
Brigadier Al Dhannhani also reiterated the mandatory use of protective helmets for riders and passengers. Violating the helmet rule carries a Dh500 fine and four traffic points on the rider’s record.
