GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Fujairah Police launch first traffic campaign of 2026

Initiative targets risky driving, with focus on motorcyclists and helmet compliance

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Fujairah Police launch first traffic campaign of 2026
Gulf News Archives

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched their first quarterly traffic campaign of 2026 under the slogan “Towards a Safe Road for All Its Users”, aiming to enhance road safety and curb risky behaviour.

The campaign, led by the Traffic and Patrols Department, began on January 1 and will run for three months as part of the annual traffic awareness plan approved by the Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police.

Authorities said the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of ensuring safe mobility through modern traffic systems while promoting a culture of road safety via awareness programmes and on-ground initiatives targeting all road users.

Focus on compliance and vulnerable groups

The campaign stresses adherence to traffic laws to protect lives and property while improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. It also seeks to reduce dangerous driving practices, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Special attention is being given to motorcyclists, due to the higher risks linked to unsafe riding habits and their key role in the road safety ecosystem.

Warning against dangerous practices

Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Al Dhannhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said strict compliance with safe riding standards is essential to protect both riders and other road users.

He highlighted hazardous practices such as:

  • Sudden swerving and speeding

  • Weaving between vehicles

  • Performing stunts on public roads

  • Riding on rear wheels

Brigadier Al Dhannhani also reiterated the mandatory use of protective helmets for riders and passengers. Violating the helmet rule carries a Dh500 fine and four traffic points on the rider’s record.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fujairah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi Police campaign promotes safe winter travel on busy roads.

Abu Dhabi Police issue motorcycle trailer safety rules

1m read
Fujairah Police Launch Enhanced Security and Traffic Plan for Safe New Year’s Eve

Fujairah Police reveal New Year’s Eve security plan

1m read
Abu Dhabi Police share winter guide for e-scooter users

Abu Dhabi Police share winter guide for e-scooter users

2m read
Illustrative image. Police urged pedestrians to follow safety rules to prevent serious accidents.

Bangladeshi man dies in road accident in Fujairah

1m read