Seven killed in nearly 11,800 traffic accidents on Fujairah roads

Police highlight sudden swerving and red-light violations as key causes
A total of 11,747 traffic accidents were recorded on Fujairah roads from the beginning of the year until the end of November, resulting in seven deaths and 201 injuries of varying severity, according to a traffic statistics report.
The report showed that one fatality was recorded in each of February, March, May, July, September, October and November. Injuries ranged from serious and moderate to minor, reflecting the diversity of accidents reported across the emirate during the year.
Fujairah Police said the statistics covered all types of traffic accidents recorded on the emirate’s road network.
The General Command of Fujairah Police stressed that adhering to designated lanes and road markings is a key factor in regulating traffic and ensuring smooth flow. Sudden or random lane changes, police warned, disrupt traffic movement and are considered among the most dangerous driving behaviours.
Police identified sudden swerving, running red lights, failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and not keeping to designated lanes as some of the main causes of serious traffic accidents, urging motorists to strictly comply with traffic laws and regulations.
Fujairah Police said their traffic safety efforts are carried out through two integrated approaches. The first focuses on field and monitoring work through traffic patrols deployed across roads, while the second centres on awareness programmes delivered through media messages, social media platforms and awareness lectures to promote responsible driving and a culture of traffic compliance.
On pedestrian safety, Fujairah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the introduction of signalised pedestrian crossings is part of an integrated system aimed at reducing pedestrian-related accidents and organising crossing movement on busy roads.
The number of pedestrian traffic signals has been increased to 10, providing safer and more organised crossing points and limiting random crossings, particularly in high-traffic areas where vehicle and pedestrian movement frequently overlap. Clearly marked crossings equipped with traffic signals also improve visibility for drivers.
Police said the new crossings have been distributed across several locations, including Corniche Street, Sheikh Zayed Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City, based on traffic studies that consider daily traffic volumes and land use patterns.
They added that pedestrian crossings are among the key measures supporting road safety, helping to reduce the risk of run-over accidents in busy areas and reflecting ongoing efforts to develop traffic infrastructure in line with safety requirements.
