Seven killed in nearly 11,800 traffic accidents on Fujairah roads

The report showed that one fatality was recorded in each of February, March, May, July, September, October and November. Injuries ranged from serious and moderate to minor, reflecting the diversity of accidents reported across the emirate during the year.

A total of 11,747 traffic accidents were recorded on Fujairah roads from the beginning of the year until the end of November, resulting in seven deaths and 201 injuries of varying severity, according to a traffic statistics report.

The number of pedestrian traffic signals has been increased to 10, providing safer and more organised crossing points and limiting random crossings, particularly in high-traffic areas where vehicle and pedestrian movement frequently overlap. Clearly marked crossings equipped with traffic signals also improve visibility for drivers.

Fujairah Police said their traffic safety efforts are carried out through two integrated approaches. The first focuses on field and monitoring work through traffic patrols deployed across roads, while the second centres on awareness programmes delivered through media messages, social media platforms and awareness lectures to promote responsible driving and a culture of traffic compliance.

