Emergencies

UAE: Emirati youth killed, four injured in Fujairah car crash

Crash happened as a vehicle entered the main road without checking, causing a collision

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The passenger died at the scene, while four others were injured.
Shutterstock

Fujairah: A 20-year-old Emirati man was killed, and four others sustained minor injuries in a collision between two vehicles on Ghub Internal Road on Sunday evening, police confirmed.

Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said the crash occurred when one of the vehicles entered the main road without ensuring it was clear, resulting in the collision. The passenger died at the scene, while four others were injured.

Emergency response

Patrol units and the National Ambulance were dispatched immediately after receiving a report. The injured were transferred to Dibba Hospital for treatment, and the deceased was moved to the hospital morgue.

Investigation underway

Authorities have taken over the case to complete all necessary legal procedures.

Fujairah Police urged motorists to exercise caution, especially on internal roads that see increased traffic during evenings and weekends.

Drivers are advised to:

  • Adhere to speed limits

  • Avoid distractions, including phone use

  • Refrain from conversations that divert attention from driving

  • Avoid sudden lane changes and improper overtaking

  • Ensure the road is clear before switching lanes

  • Maintain a safe distance between vehicles

Colonel Al Dhanhani emphasized that many serious accidents in the emirate result from reckless behaviour, underlining the importance of complying with traffic rules to protect lives, particularly those of young drivers.

