UAE: Emirati youth killed, four injured in Fujairah car crash

Crash happened as a vehicle entered the main road without checking, causing a collision
Fujairah: A 20-year-old Emirati man was killed, and four others sustained minor injuries in a collision between two vehicles on Ghub Internal Road on Sunday evening, police confirmed.
Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said the crash occurred when one of the vehicles entered the main road without ensuring it was clear, resulting in the collision. The passenger died at the scene, while four others were injured.
Patrol units and the National Ambulance were dispatched immediately after receiving a report. The injured were transferred to Dibba Hospital for treatment, and the deceased was moved to the hospital morgue.
Authorities have taken over the case to complete all necessary legal procedures.
Fujairah Police urged motorists to exercise caution, especially on internal roads that see increased traffic during evenings and weekends.
Drivers are advised to:
Adhere to speed limits
Avoid distractions, including phone use
Refrain from conversations that divert attention from driving
Avoid sudden lane changes and improper overtaking
Ensure the road is clear before switching lanes
Maintain a safe distance between vehicles
Colonel Al Dhanhani emphasized that many serious accidents in the emirate result from reckless behaviour, underlining the importance of complying with traffic rules to protect lives, particularly those of young drivers.
