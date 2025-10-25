Four dead, 158 injured in 8,296 traffic accidents this year in Fujairah

Police data shows steady decline in fatalities and rise in road safety awareness
Fujairah: Four people lost their lives and 158 others were injured in 8,296 traffic accidents recorded across the Emirate of Fujairah between January and August 2025, according to official police statistics.
While the figures remain concerning, police noted steady progress in road safety and growing driver awareness.
The latest data from the Fujairah Police General Command showed that March recorded the highest number of accidents with 1,142 cases, followed by May (1,137) and April (1,071). July was the safest month, with 912 reported incidents.
Fatalities occurred in February, March, May, and July — one in each month — while no deaths were recorded in January, April, June, or August.
Injuries peaked at 26 in January and February, before dropping to 12 in August, reflecting what officials described as improved driver behaviour and stricter law enforcement.
The Traffic and Patrols Department said that sudden lane changes, jumping red lights, tailgating, and failure to stay in lane were among the main causes of serious accidents.
Officials urged motorists to remain cautious and patient, warning that “a split-second lapse in attention can lead to devastating consequences.”
As part of its ongoing road safety initiatives, Fujairah Police — in cooperation with the Public Works and Agriculture Department — has launched a project to install five new light-controlled pedestrian crossings across major city roads.
The new crossings will be located along Corniche Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, and in Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City. The move follows the success of similar installations on Sheikh Saif bin Hamad Al Sharqi Street and Al Sharqi Street.
The project aims to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce traffic accidents. Construction work is already underway and expected to be completed soon.
